Rumors are swirling that the Sony FX2, an entry-level model in Sony’s FX cinema line, will get a firmware update bringing a host of improved video capabilities in a bid to boost disappointing sales. While the report hasn't been validated by Sony itself, I think such a move would surely be a win-win for customers.

According to Sony Alpha Rumors, which says the information came from a ‘new’ source at Sony, there are at least two new features coming to the FX2.

The first is a 1.2x crop sensor mode, which enables the FX2 to record 4K50p and 4K60p video with a smaller crop factor. Currently, the FX2 uses a Super 35 or 1.5x crop for 4K at 60 fps, while the full frame mode shoots 4K 30p with 7K oversampling.

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The second rumored firmware feature is 4K120p, which is supposedly undergoing stability testing. Currently, the camera's 120fps recording is reserved for 1080p.

The Sony FX2 has been praised for accurate AI-driven autofocus, but criticized for its rolling shutter sensor (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

The Sony FX2 is the brand's most affordable full-frame cinema camera so far. But, the FX2 still has much cheaper competition offering similar features. For example, the camera comes in at roughly $1,000 (approximately £750 / AU$1,400) more than something like the hybrid Panasonic Lumix S5 II. The Lumix S5 II boasts a 24MP sensor with 779-point Phase Hybrid AF, and limitless 6K30p and 4K60p recording.

As Sony is rumored to be bolstering the FX2’s capabilities, it’s clear that the strategy is to boost sales by making the FX2 better.

While I think this is better for customers, who would now see their FX2 be brought more in line with mid-tier Alpha models such as the A7 V, I also think Sony will need to market the update heavily to swoon Panasonic and other users of cheaper, yet similar cameras.

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This rumored firmware update for the Sony FX2 is an interesting one, and I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled for any further updates.

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If you’re looking at Sony video cameras, then check out the Sony A7C II, which compresses full frame features into a compact body, and for an entry-level price.