$10 off the Kodak Pixpro FZ45! Great price on the cult compact camera

The Kodak Pixpro FZ45 is down to just $89 – a great time to snap up this super-popular compact camera

Red Kodak Pixpor FZ45 against a yellow background with the text "Price Drop"

The Kodak Pixpro FZ45 is one of the most popular cameras in the world right now – and with this $10 saving, it's the perfect time to buy one. 

Right now you can snap up the Kodak Pixpro FZ45 for just $89.99 – a great spring saving on this cult compact.

Kodak Pixpro FZ45 (Red / Black) | was $99.99 | now  $89.99
SAVE $10 at Amazon This popular point-and-shoot camera offers a 27-108mm equivalent zoom range, with a 16MP sensor capable of FullHD video, Panorama Capture, and it even has face detect, dog detect and cat detection!

