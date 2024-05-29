$10 off the Kodak Pixpro FZ45! Great price on the cult compact camera

The Kodak Pixpro FZ45 is one of the most popular cameras in the world right now – and with this $10 saving, it's the perfect time to buy one.

Right now you can snap up the Kodak Pixpro FZ45 for just $89.99 – a great spring saving on this cult compact.

Kodak Pixpro FZ45 (Red / Black) | was $99.99 | now $89.99

SAVE $10 at Amazon This popular point-and-shoot camera offers a 27-108mm equivalent zoom range, with a 16MP sensor capable of FullHD video, Panorama Capture, and it even has face detect, dog detect and cat detection!

The Kodak Pixpro FZ45 has been selling like hot cakes, as the craze for old school compact cameras kicks into overdrive.

Whether you're looking for a pocketable point-and-shoot to take with you on trips or vacations, or you're looking to achieve that nostalgic look for your photos on social media, the FZ45 features a "Friendly Zoom" of 27-108mm – great for covering everything from wide-angle group shots and landscapes to getting close up on distant subjects on the street, at the beach or even the zoo.

The camera packs a flash, digital image stabilization, subject detection for faces, cats and dogs, and a 16MP image sensor capable of FullHD video, and a 2.7-inch rear screen with 230,000 dots of resolution.

A great anything, anywhere, anytime snapper!

You might also be interested in the best travel cameras, the best cameras for street photograhpy and the best waterproof cameras for summer.