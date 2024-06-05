Secret deal on the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III will save you $1,500!

If you're in the market for one of the best Canon cameras to date then you're in luck as the flagship and one of the best DSLR cameras ever made from Canon, the EOS 1D X Mark III has gotten a MASSIVE $1,500 from B&H - but there's a secret as this price is below the manufacturer's minimum advertised price - you have to click and provide your email to get given a link to this amazing discount - think of it as a cheat code to getting an amazing discount.



Canon EOS 1D Mark III

HDR stills and video standards

Lower resolution than Sony A9 II

The Canon EOS-1D X Mark III is a formidable DSLR tailored for sports, wildlife, and other demanding and dynamic photography applications. As the flagship model of the EOS system, it boasts advanced processing capabilities and exceptional speed for both photo and video tasks.

The camera features a newly designed 20.1MP full-frame CMOS sensor and an updated DIGIC X image processor, enabling continuous shooting rates of up to 16 fps with the optical viewfinder or 20 fps in live view, with a 1000-shot buffer for raw+JPEG shots. Enhancing its performance, the camera offers an impressive native ISO range of 100-102400, expandable to ISO 50-819200, making it versatile for various lighting conditions.

Beyond its high-performance still photography capabilities, the 1D X Mark III excels in video recording, capturing DCI 4K content internally at up to 60 fps with 10-bit, 4:2:2 color, Full HD at 120 fps, and raw 5.5K (5472 x 2886) at 60 fps. Video recording is enhanced with features like Movie Digital IS, manual focus peaking, Focus Guide, and Canon Log Gamma for greater control over color grading in post-production.

The camera features all of this combined with advanced processing capabilities and exceptional speed for both photo and video tasks.