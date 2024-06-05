Secret deal on the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III will save you $1,500!

If you're in the market for one of the best Canon cameras to date then you're in luck as the flagship and one of the best DSLR cameras ever made from Canon, the EOS 1D X Mark III has gotten a MASSIVE $1,500 from B&H - but there's a secret as this price is below the manufacturer's minimum advertised price - you have to click and provide your email to get given a link to this amazing discount - think of it as a cheat code to getting an amazing discount.
In the retailer's own words:
"Since our price is below the minimum advertised price (MAP) set by the manufacturer, we're legally required to keep the best price strictly hush-hush. Should you agree that our price is the best, don't delay: the link sent via email will expire in one hour."
This is the first time we have seen anything like this from the massive retailer - and you can be sure is going to be worth that extra click as with $1,500 off that means the Canon EOS 1D Mark III would be a ludicrous $4,999!
Canon EOS 1D Mark III|was $6,499|Now $4,999
SAVE: $1,500 at B&H only. Grab the last professional DSLR and still current "flagship" camera from Canon at this exclusive price from B&H.
💰 Exclusive B&H price
✅ HDR stills and video standards
❌ Lower resolution than Sony A9 II
💲Price Check:
Adorama: $6,499