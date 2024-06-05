Secret deal on the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III will save you $1,500!

By
published

SAVE $1,500 off Canon's last DSLR flagship with this secret and exclusive price from B&H!

Canon EOS-1D X Mark III deal
(Image credit: Future)

If you're in the market for one of the best Canon cameras to date then you're in luck as the flagship and one of the best DSLR cameras ever made from Canon, the EOS 1D X Mark III has gotten a MASSIVE $1,500 from B&H - but there's a secret as this price is below the manufacturer's minimum advertised price - you have to click and provide your email to get given a link to this amazing discount - think of it as a cheat code to getting an amazing discount.

In the retailer's own words:
"Since our price is below the minimum advertised price (MAP) set by the manufacturer, we're legally required to keep the best price strictly hush-hush. Should you agree that our price is the best, don't delay: the link sent via email will expire in one hour."

This is the first time we have seen anything like this from the massive retailer - and you can be sure is going to be worth that extra click as with $1,500 off that means the Canon EOS 1D Mark III would be a ludicrous $4,999!

Canon EOS 1D Mark III||Now $4,999 SAVE: $1,500 at B&amp;H only.

Canon EOS 1D Mark III|was $6,499|Now $4,999
SAVE: $1,500 at B&H only. Grab the last professional DSLR and still current "flagship" camera from Canon at this exclusive price from B&H.

💰 Exclusive B&H price
✅ HDR stills and video standards
❌ Lower resolution than Sony A9 II


💲Price Check:
Adorama: $6,499

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles