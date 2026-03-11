Fujifilm may have another hit on its hands – and this time it’s the “time-traveling” Instax Mini Evo Cinema.

The Instax Mini Evo Cinema, a Super-8 inspired Instax that shoots 15 second videos with decade-themed styles on a “time-travel” dial, was slated to begin shipping on February 9 in the US and Canada, and at the end of January in the UK and Australia.

But despite being out for more than a month, I’m having a hard time finding the unusual decade dial camera in stock at major retailers. I started having flashbacks to Fujifilm’s viral hit compact camera – the X100VI – when I realized third-party sellers on Amazon and eBay were charging nearly double the list price.

The Evo Cinema is supposed to retail for ​​$409.95 / £329 / AU$599 / CA$479 – shoppers should be wary of any prices above that, which likely aren’t coming from authorized retailers.

There’s a delay on the Evo Cinema at my go-to photo retailers, with B&H listing the camera as "coming soon" and Adorama estimating shipments all the way out to April. Amazon US doesn’t seem to have it in stock except for in accessory bundles that nearly double the price. But the camera isn’t completely impossible to find – Best Buy appears to have some in stock for shipping as of this writing.

Shopping UK retailers looks to be a similar situation, with the camera list listed as pre-orders at retailers like Wex Photo and London Camera Exchange. But, the official Instax store does list the camera in stock at its £329 list price.

In Canada, the Evo Cinema is listed as in stock at Amazon.ca , and in Australia, the camera is listed as in stock at JB Hi-Fi.

A Fujifilm US representative told me that there are no inventory issues with the Evo Cinema, so it appears that the limited stock is due to high sales.

While the Evo Cinema looks to be popular – it led the monthly bestseller list at US retailer B&H when it launched – I don’t think the decade dial camera is as popular as the X100VI, which remains hard to find in stock even more than two years after the launch.

While the third-party sellers trying to get almost twice as much as the camera is worth reminds me of the X100VI, the scattering of retailers that do have the camera in stock suggests the camera’s popularity isn’t as extreme as the X100VI, which launched over two years ago and is still difficult to find in stock.

The X100VI’s success has bled over into several of Fujifilm’s other cameras. The X-M5 budget mirrorless, for example, was hard to find for several months after launch. Others have been a bit easier to find – the retro compact camera X Half saw a discount at the end of 2025, which is uncommon for a recent Fujifilm launch.

I was able to get my hands on the Instax Evo Cinema early – and the decade dial is just as fun as it sounds. But, some early bugs and the higher price for a small sensor, 5 MP left me with mixed feelings. That mixed with the limited availability, makes me think waiting may be the smarter move on this trend.

Above: Watch James Artaius and Chris George discuss the Instax Evo Cinema in our recent Bokeh Face podcast

