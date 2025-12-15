The Instax Mini 12 is already one of Fujifilm’s most affordable instant cameras. The Mini 12 simplifies instant film with automatic exposure and flash, paired with the easy-to-load Instax Mini film cartridges.

The instant camera typically costs about $94, but the price has just dropped to about $74 at multiple retailers. According to Amazon price trackers, that’s the lowest ever price for the Mini 12.

While the solo kit is the lowest price, the camera needs Instax Mini film to work – thankfully, there’s a bundle with film that’s also at its lowest price yet. A holiday bundle with the camera, film, an album, and a tote bag is also discounted, down to $85. Considering a pack of Instax Mini film for 10 photos costs $12, that’s a better price than buying all the accessories separately.

I’ve shot everything from digital to 35mm film to instant film, and I think simple instant film cameras are one of the best ways to ease into film. They are easy to use, and there’s no cost to develop the film.

Another budget Instax camera that I recommend is the Instax Mini SE. This is a Walmart exclusive camera. The key difference between the SE and the Mini 12 is that the SE isn’t 100 percent automatic – users need to twist a dial to match the scene, choosing from indoor, cloudy, or sunny in order to get properly exposed photos. That means the SE isn’t quite as simple as the Mini 12, but it is more affordable.

The Instax Mini SE also has a heavy discount, selling for $55 for the camera and one film cartridge (which contains ten shots).

Both deals have free shipping.

