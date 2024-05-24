This is my pick of the best camera deals this Memorial Day

By
published

Grab a smashing deal on these five cameras, all with MASSIVE discounts this Memorial Day

Memorial Day deals camera deals 2024
(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for some of the best mirrorless camera deals across Memorial Day then you have landed at the right place, as Ecommoerce Editor of Digital Camera World it's my job to trawl through hundreds of deals across the internet and highlight the best ones for your pocket, and these top 5 Memorial Day camera deals are the best around at the moment.

So no matter if you're looking for a DSLR, Mirrorless camera or you even want to upgrade to one of the best medium format cameras on the market I have all budgets and skill levels covered - so what are you waiting for, scroll down and see that takes your fancy! 

Canon R50 + 18-45mm + 55-120mm|was $1,029|now $899 SAVE $130 at Amazon💰 Amazing price for beginnersSimple to use with guided UILacks the latest tracking options 💲Price match: Adorama: $899 | &nbsp;

Canon R50 + 18-45mm + 55-120mm|was $1,029|now $899
SAVE $130 at Amazon This is a great twin-lens starter kit for anyone wanting to pick up photography as a new hobby, yes $50 isn't much but it's better than nothing on this ready-to-shoot package.
💰 Amazing price for beginners
Simple to use with guided UI
Lacks the latest tracking options

💲Price match:
Adorama: $899 |  B&H: $899

View Deal
Nikon Z5|was £1,299|now £996.95 Save $400 at Adorama 💰 Lowest-Price ✅ Good EVF and tilting rear screen ❌4K video is cropped

Nikon Z5|was £1,299|now £996.95
Save $400 at Adorama This is one of the best prices we have ever seen for this full-frame mirrorless model, and perfect for anyone wanting to start photography or upgrade to a mirrorless system.

💰 Lowest-Price
Good EVF and tilting rear screen
❌4K video is cropped

💲Price match: B&H: $996.95

View Deal
Nikon D850|was $2996.95|now $2,196.95 SAVE $800 at Adorama.💰 Best DSLR ever made ✅ Great for content creators ❌ Chunky pro-DSLR body 💲 Price match: B&amp;H: $2,196.95 |

Nikon D850|was $2996.95|now $2,196.95
SAVE $800 at Adorama. Simply the best and last ever DSLR made by Nikon the D850 features a huge 45MP full-frame sensor, 4K UHD video, and of course a glorious optical viewfinder. - this is as good as it gets for DSLRs

💰 Best DSLR ever made
✅ Great for content creators
❌ Chunky pro-DSLR body

💲 Price match:
B&H: $2,196.95 | Amazon: $2,196.95

View Deal
Fujifilm GFX 100S | $5,999 | now $4,399 Save $1,600 at B&amp;H

Fujifilm GFX 100S | was $5,999 | now $4,399
Save $1,600 at B&H This is the lowest price the GFX 100S has ever been! This lightweight and portable medium format camera boasts a 102mp sensor, enabling you to capture stunning images.

💰 Lowest price ever!
Great for amazing image quality at 100MP
Still heavy for long handheld use

💲Price Match:
Adorama - $4,399| Amazon - $4,399

View Deal
Canon EOS R5 C|was $4,299|now $3,599 SAVE $700 at B&amp;H

Canon EOS R5 C|was $4,299|now $3,599
SAVE $700 at B&H If you're an up-and-coming content creator who wants one camera that can give you amazing 8K video and massive 45MP photos the Canon R5 C is the best hybrid camera out there - now at an even better price!

💰 Lowest price ever!
✅ Great for amazing image quality at 100MP
❌Still heavy for long handheld use 

💲Price Match;
Adorama: $3,599| Amazon: $3,599

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles