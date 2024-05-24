This is my pick of the best camera deals this Memorial Day

If you're looking for some of the best mirrorless camera deals across Memorial Day then you have landed at the right place, as Ecommoerce Editor of Digital Camera World it's my job to trawl through hundreds of deals across the internet and highlight the best ones for your pocket, and these top 5 Memorial Day camera deals are the best around at the moment.
So no matter if you're looking for a DSLR, Mirrorless camera or you even want to upgrade to one of the best medium format cameras on the market I have all budgets and skill levels covered - so what are you waiting for, scroll down and see that takes your fancy!
Canon R50 + 18-45mm + 55-120mm|was $1,029|now $899
SAVE $130 at Amazon This is a great twin-lens starter kit for anyone wanting to pick up photography as a new hobby, yes $50 isn't much but it's better than nothing on this ready-to-shoot package.
💰 Amazing price for beginners
✅ Simple to use with guided UI
❌Lacks the latest tracking options
💲Price match:
Adorama: $899 | B&H: $899
Nikon Z5|was £1,299|now £996.95
Save $400 at Adorama This is one of the best prices we have ever seen for this full-frame mirrorless model, and perfect for anyone wanting to start photography or upgrade to a mirrorless system.
💰 Lowest-Price
✅ Good EVF and tilting rear screen
❌4K video is cropped
💲Price match: B&H: $996.95
Nikon D850|was $2996.95|now $2,196.95
SAVE $800 at Adorama. Simply the best and last ever DSLR made by Nikon the D850 features a huge 45MP full-frame sensor, 4K UHD video, and of course a glorious optical viewfinder. - this is as good as it gets for DSLRs
💰 Best DSLR ever made
✅ Great for content creators
❌ Chunky pro-DSLR body
💲 Price match:
B&H: $2,196.95 | Amazon: $2,196.95
Fujifilm GFX 100S | was $5,999 | now $4,399
Save $1,600 at B&H This is the lowest price the GFX 100S has ever been! This lightweight and portable medium format camera boasts a 102mp sensor, enabling you to capture stunning images.
💰 Lowest price ever!
✅ Great for amazing image quality at 100MP
❌Still heavy for long handheld use
💲Price Match:
Adorama - $4,399| Amazon - $4,399
Canon EOS R5 C|was $4,299|now $3,599
SAVE $700 at B&H If you're an up-and-coming content creator who wants one camera that can give you amazing 8K video and massive 45MP photos the Canon R5 C is the best hybrid camera out there - now at an even better price!
💰 Lowest price ever!
💲Price Match;
Adorama: $3,599| Amazon: $3,599