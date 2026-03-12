The highest resolution compact camera yet: the 102MP medium-format Fujifilm GFX100RF might let you leave your mirrorless at home

The Fujifilm GFX100RF is an interesting alternative to your DSLR or mirrorless camera system

If you want the best possible image quality in a truly portable camera, the Fujifilm GFX100RF deserves your attention.

It's the world's first compact camera to feature a 102MP medium format sensor – meaning extraordinary detail, exceptional dynamic range, and professional-grade image quality in a body that weighs just 735g including the lens.

For photographers who want medium-format performance without carrying a full camera system, this is a game-changer.

Why the Fujifilm GFX100RF stands out

The camera's machined aluminum body adds to its premium feel while keeping the design compact and durable. (Image credit: Future / Kalum Carter)

The modern camera market is largely divided into three segments: DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, and compact cameras.

Compact cameras have seen a surprising resurgence in popularity, particularly among enthusiasts, hybrid creators, and even professional photographers looking for high image quality in a small, unobstrusive package.

Unlike the point-and-shoot compacts of the past, today's premium models are designed for serious photography – especially genres like street, travel, and documentary photography, where portability matters.

The Fujifilm GFX100RF represents perhaps the most ambitious example of this trend yet.

The highest-resolution compact camera available

The Fujifilm GFX100RF received the DGP Imaging Award , one of Japan's most prestigious honors, recognizing innovation and excellence in digital image making (Image credit: Future)

With its 102MO GFX CMOS II medium format sensor and X-Processor 5, the Fujifilm GFX100RF delivers the kind of image quality usually associated with much larger professional camera systems.

The fixed Fujinon GF 35mm f/4 lens (equivalent to 28mm in full-frame terms) is designed specifically for the sensor, offering exceptional sharpness and minimal distortion.

Although it features a fixed lens, it offers impressive flexibility. A dedicated front rocker switch activates a digital teleconverter that crops the 102MP sensor to simulate focal lengths like 35mm, 50mm, and 63mm equivalents.

Thanks to the enormous starting resolution, even heavy crops retain excellent detail – with the maximum 80mm equivalent crop still producing around 20MP, comparable to many standalone cameras.

How it compares in the market

While the Sony RX1R III is an excellent camera, the medium-format sensor inside the Fujifilm GFX100RF provides significantly higher resolution and image depth (Image credit: James Artaius)

Several manufacturers have released high-resolution compact cameras – but none close to the sensor size of the Fujifilm GFX100RF.

For example: The Sony RX1R III features a 61MP full-frame sensor, the Leica Q3 and Leica Q3 Monochrom offer 60MP full-frame sensors, and the Fujifilm X100VI uses a 40MP APS-C sensor...

Price and availability

Naturally, this level of technology doesn't come cheap.

The Fujifilm GFX100RF is available in silver and black, priced at $5,599.95 / £4,499 / AU$ 8,799 – but you get medium-format quality without the need to invest in additional lenses.

For photographers who want maximum image quality in a single portable package, the GFX100RF could be the camera – and there's currently no other compact on the market that gets close to its 102MP medium-format sensor.

