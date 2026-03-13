Stunning drone image of container ship passing Hong Kong's "dragon gate" could win top photography prize

Running for the Travel category win – and maybe even the overall LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 – this drone image is truly award-worthy

This aerial shot is unforgettable – offering everything from technical precision and perfect timing to a depth of cultural storytelling rarely seen in drone photography.

The image, titled Containment, capturing a container ship passing through Hong Kong residential building's famous "dragon gate," has now been shortlisted for the LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 Awards – and there's no question why.

Join the announcement (Image credit: Future) LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 Awards will be announced on March 15, 2026, from 14:00 to 14:45 on the Creator Stage at the Photography & Video Show. For more info, visit the show's website.

Captured by self-taught, award-winning British photographer, videographer, and visual artist Derry Ainsworth, the shot reflects his ongoing commitment to present Hong Kong through his unique perspective.

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The winners will be announced at The Photography & Video Show 2026 in Birmingham – and yes, photography fans can watch the action unfold in person! In the meantime, let's take a look at why this photograph is a top contender.

Finalist in the category: Travel

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone impresses with a 20MP Hasselblad camera and its big one-inch sensor (Image credit: Adam Juniper/Digital Camera World)

Containment by Derry Ainsworth

Tech info

Gear: DJI Mavic 2 Pro (Hasselblad L1D-20c + 28mm f/2.8)

Exposure: 1/320 sec, f/5.0, ISO 400

Ainsworth says about the image, "A lone container ship passes by the front of a residential building in Hong Kong. The ship can be seen through the building's 'dragon gate'-a feng shui design feature said to allow dragons to pass through from the mountains to the sea.

"Taken with a drone after patiently waiting for a container ship to pass by through the view of the gate."

Why it could win

Close up of Containment (Image credit: Derry Ainsworth)

1. Masterful geometric composition

The residential tower features a strong vertical pattern, while the "dragon gate" frames the container ship like a natural portal. This deliberate alignment showcases the architectural rhythm and the fleeting element within it.

2. Patient orchestration of timing

Capturing the container ship precisely at the gate demonstrates extraordinary patience and foresight. The single moment unites structure and motion, turning the scene into a visual narrative of chance and control.

3. Dialogue between human culture and industry

The "dragon gate," a feng shui feature, contrasts with the utilitarian container ship passing through. This juxtaposition explores Hong Kong's layered identity – tradition alongside global commerce.

4. Drone perspective for visual impact

Using a DJI Maic 2 Pro enables an elevated viewpoint that emphasizes scale and symmetry. The resulting image transforms a mundane urban scene into a striking, almost abstract composition.

The LCE POTY Awards

The LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 Awards, organized by photo retailer London Camera Exchange, celebrate outstanding photography across 14 diverse categories, including landscape, portrait, macro, street, and more.

Open to photographers of all experience levels, the free-to-enter competition features a £10,000 prize fund, a People's Choice Award, and an Emerging Talent Award.

For more information, visit the LCE POTY website.

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