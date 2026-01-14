There’s a new compact camera with the Kodak name on it – the Kodak Printomatic+ is a new budget compact camera with a built-in inkless printer.

Announced and launched by Kodak licensee C+A Global, the Kodak Printomatic+ is a 10MP compact camera with a built-in ZINK, or Zero Ink, printer.

Photos of the colorful compact camera show off a screenless back that houses just a viewfinder and a door to load the paper. That suggests a simple, low-tech design that’s all about the prints, not the digital files.

The printer spits out those prints automatically, much like a traditional film instant camera. Competing digital print cameras with screens give users the ability to choose which shots to print off, but the Printomatic+ goes the simpler auto print route.

The compact camera houses a ZINK printer, which uses paper that has dye crystals embedded inside, allowing users to forgo ink cartridges and only load the sheets of paper. That paper is a 2x3 size – about the size of a credit card – and has a peel-off sticky back. Zink is also smudge and tear-resistant.

C+A Global says the camera has a 10MP resolution and an upgraded lens, but did not share specifications like sensor size.

The Printomatic+ has licensed the Kodak name but is not made by the longstanding photography company.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Kodak Printomatic+ is already available on Amazon, where it retails for $80 / £80 / CA$130. (Australia availability and pricing have not yet been announced, but that converts to about AU$120.)

You may also like

Browse the best cheap cameras or the best instant cameras.