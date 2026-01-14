This colorful new Kodak compact camera is a low-tech digital compact camera with instant prints – and a US$80 / £80 price

The Kodak Printomatic+ is a screenless digital camera that prints out images on ZINK paper

The Kodak Printomatic+ digital instant print camera
(Image credit: C+A Global)

There’s a new compact camera with the Kodak name on it – the Kodak Printomatic+ is a new budget compact camera with a built-in inkless printer.

Announced and launched by Kodak licensee C+A Global, the Kodak Printomatic+ is a 10MP compact camera with a built-in ZINK, or Zero Ink, printer.

Photos of the colorful compact camera show off a screenless back that houses just a viewfinder and a door to load the paper. That suggests a simple, low-tech design that’s all about the prints, not the digital files.

(Image credit: C+A Global)

The printer spits out those prints automatically, much like a traditional film instant camera. Competing digital print cameras with screens give users the ability to choose which shots to print off, but the Printomatic+ goes the simpler auto print route.

The compact camera houses a ZINK printer, which uses paper that has dye crystals embedded inside, allowing users to forgo ink cartridges and only load the sheets of paper. That paper is a 2x3 size – about the size of a credit card – and has a peel-off sticky back. Zink is also smudge and tear-resistant.

C+A Global says the camera has a 10MP resolution and an upgraded lens, but did not share specifications like sensor size.

The Printomatic+ has licensed the Kodak name but is not made by the longstanding photography company.

The Kodak Printomatic+ is already available on Amazon, where it retails for $80 / £80 / CA$130. (Australia availability and pricing have not yet been announced, but that converts to about AU$120.)

