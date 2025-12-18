Fujifilm is about to increase production of Instax film – for the third time in four years. On Thursday, December 18, Fujifilm announced an investment that would increase production in one of the brand’s instant film production facilities by 10 percent by the fall of 2026.

The ¥5 billion investment – which is about $32 million / £23.95 million / AU$48.5 million / CA$44.2 million – will be used to expand production facilities for Instax. The funds are being directed towards the expansion of the Ashigara Site at the Kanagawa Factory in Japan.

But the expansion, which is expected to begin in the spring of 2026 and be fully operational by that same fall, is the third time that the company has expanded Instax production in almost as many years. The company first expanded Instax production in 2022, then again in 2023.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Combined with the investment announced at the tail end of 2025 that will be put into place before the end of 2026, that’s an ¥11.5 billion investment, or about $73.8 million / £55.1 million / AU$111.7 million / CA$101.8 million.

While the expansion to be completed in 2026 is expected to increase production by 10 percent, the total increase since the 2022 investment is now about 50 percent.

Instax film is made of 18 layers that work together in order to create a color image. When the camera (or portable photo printer) ejects the film, a pod of built-in chemicals breaks and spreads over the surface of the film. As the film reacts with the developing chemicals, an image appears, a process that takes about 90 seconds.

When the first Instax camera launched in 1998 in Japan with the first Instax Mini camera, the smaller film format was a hit and bolstered the company through the early 2000s. Like the compact camera, however, the instant film camera took a hit when smartphone cameras became popular.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The history of Instax cameras (up until April, 2025) (Image credit: Fujifilm)

But, the format bounced back and in 2015 expanded to global markets, including the US, bolstered by younger generations and the absence of Polaroid (who later returned, thanks to the Impossible Project). Ten years later, and the format remains popular – and is likely being impacted by the resurgence of nostalgic tech trends. Earlier this year, Fujifilm shared that it had exceeded $100 million in sales of Instax cameras.

The Instax series now has three main film sizes with Instax Mini, Instax Square, and Instax Wide. While Instax still has some simple, easy-to-use models like the Mini 12 and Mini SE, the series also includes cameras with more advanced tools like the Instax Mini 99. Hybrid cameras like the Instax Mini Evo and Wide Evo take both digital images and spit out prints on instant film, while portable printers like the Instax Mini Link 3 turn digital images from any camera into instant film.

Fujifilm says the expansion aims to cater to growing demand for Instax film.

You may also like

Take a look at the best hybrid instant cameras or the best instant film cameras.