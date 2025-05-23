I love giving photo books and other personalized photo gifts and now I can save up to 55% at Mixbook this Memorial Day

Do you ever get stuck for ideas of what to buy people as gifts - for birthdays, anniversaries, or as moving in presents? For those who seem to have everything, giving the gift of memories in the form of a photo book, canvas print or personalized photo calendar is often a great solution. Use some of those great photos of yours and share them with others to enjoy!

Personalized photo book | from $14.99

Save up to 55% at Mixbook when you order a personalized photo book when you use the code MAYSALE. There are hundreds of templates to choose from - but this 20-page Bold Modern Travel hardcover design with 8x6in pages would cost $22.19

Personalized photo calendar | from $25.89

Save up to 55% at Mixbook. You don't have to wait until January to create a calendar with your photos - Mixbook will let you choose the month you start with. An 11x8.5in Full Photo Travel Calendar can be yours for $25.89, for example

Memorial Day camera deals have already started ahead of the weekend but it's not just tech you can save money on - you can save on lots of photo printing services too! I love giving unique, personalized gifts rather than just picking something generic up from the shelf. There's something special about giving a gift you've put thought into and spent time making which is why I regularly give photo books, calendars, canvas prints or poster prints.

Mixbook is listed as one of the best photo printing services in several of our guides thanks to its easy-to-use online editor, affordable prices and high-quality finish. Even when it isn't Black Friday, Mixbook's prices are very competitive and with the code MAYSALE you can get up to 55% off many of its products!

It's not just personalized calendars and photo books either, you can get beautiful poster prints to frame, custom cards to send to your loved ones or a glass-like finish acrylic print that delivers a super high-end look.

Whether you're ordering a calendar, photo book or poster print, there are a range of sizes and paper types to choose from depending on the look you want to go for and lots of customizable options including fonts, stickers and photo layouts.

Check out our guide on how to create a photo calendar if you get stuck as it'll help you choose the right size, style, import your photos, choose a layout and place your order.