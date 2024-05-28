Save nearly $1,000 on this Panasonic S5 camera and two-lens combo!

Some of our the best Memorial Day camera deals are still available - but we have just spotted this scorcher from Amazon. This Panasonic Lumix S5 lens kit combines the best-selling full-frame Lumix S5, S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens, and the S 85mm f/1.8 prime - to create an amazing all-in-one package that would be great for portrait and wedding photographers. Reduced to $1,699.99, we have seen this deal from Amazon before - notably during its Prime Big Deal Days event last October... but now anyone can get this deal, as you don't need to be a Prime customer.
Panasonic Lumix S5 + 20-60mm + 80mm f/1.8|$2,695.98|
SAVE £995.99 This is an unreal twin-lens deal on the OG full-frame S5! The 24.2MP sensor can record 4K 4:2:2 10-bit 30p, 4:2:0 10-bit 60p or unlimited 4:2:0 8-bit 30p. This kit also comes with an S 80mm f/1.8 lens and an S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 zoom, perfect to get you started on your videography journey!