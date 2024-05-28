Save nearly $1,000 on this Panasonic S5 camera and two-lens combo!

Take advantage of this amazing Amazon deal and get a Panasonic Lumix S5 and TWO lenses for just $1,699.99

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Some of our the best Memorial Day camera deals are still available - but we have just spotted this scorcher from Amazon. This Panasonic Lumix S5 lens kit combines the best-selling full-frame Lumix S5, S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens, and the S 85mm f/1.8 prime - to create an amazing all-in-one package that would be great for portrait and wedding photographers. Reduced to $1,699.99, we have seen this deal from Amazon before - notably during its Prime Big Deal Days event last October... but now anyone can get this deal, as you don't need to be a Prime customer.

SAVE £995.99 This is an unreal twin-lens deal on the OG full-frame S5! The 24.2MP sensor can record 4K 4:2:2 10-bit 30p, 4:2:0 10-bit 60p or unlimited 4:2:0 8-bit 30p. This kit also comes with an S 80mm f/1.8 lens and an S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 zoom, perfect to get you started on your videography journey!

Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

