Save a GIGANTIC $500 off the Sony A7 III & 24-70mm lens bundle!

We love the Sony A7 III. Of course, the newer Sony A7 IV is great, too, but that's a more advanced and much more expensive camera. The Sony A7 III, meanwhile, continues to be Sony's best all-around value full-frame mirrorless camera. It still offers 4K video, in-body stabilization, and 10 fps continuous shooting.

Now you can grab the Sony A7 III + 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens for an amazing $1,498 - that's a GIGANTIC saving of $500!

If you're in the market for a full-frame camera, you could certainly do worse than the Sony A7 III. With a better battery life than its predecessor, 10fps continuous shooting, a new 24.2MP CMOS sensor, high resolution 4K video, 5x slow motion, and more, there's not much the Sony A7 III can't do!

This full frame mirrorless camera also features dual SD card slots, a joystick for adjusting focus points, and the longest-rated battery life of any mirrorless camera. The Sony A7 III is also the most popular camera in our office, with several of our writers using this model as their camera of choice.