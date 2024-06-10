Save a GIGANTIC $500 off the Sony A7 III & 24-70mm lens bundle!

We love the Sony A7 III. Of course, the newer Sony A7 IV is great, too, but that's a more advanced and much more expensive camera. The Sony A7 III, meanwhile, continues to be Sony's best all-around value full-frame mirrorless camera. It still offers 4K video, in-body stabilization, and 10 fps continuous shooting.
Now you can grab the Sony A7 III + 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens for an amazing $1,498 - that's a GIGANTIC saving of $500!
Sony A7 III + 28-70mm|was $2,198|now $1,498
Save $500 at Adorama. This is quite possibly the best all-round camera Sony has made, now even cheaper due to the current price cut on this amazing lens bundle deal.
