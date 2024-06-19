Nikon Z6 III goes on sale: Where to pre-order the latest hybrid flagship

After a long wait and much anticipation, the Nikon Z6 III is now available for preorder in the US and UK. If you're considering upgrading to this cutting-edge mirrorless hybrid flagship, I've listed the best retailers where you can purchase and place your pre-order below.
Boasting an impressive array of new features, including the world's first partially stacked sensor and a completely redesigned body, the Nikon Z6 III is set to become one of the year's most sought-after cameras. With its lightning-fast sensor, enhanced autofocus, and superior low-light performance, it serves as a versatile tool for both photography and videography.
Although it debuts more than its predecessor, the Z6 III offers a compelling alternative to the Nikon Z8 for those who don't need more than 24MP resolution and prefer a more compact body. Overall, the Nikon Z6 III is poised to be very popular—though as of now, only one retailer has reported selling out of preorders.
Where to buy the Nikon Z6 III
Shipping expectations
The first batch of orders is expected to be delivered to their new owners by June 25, though this date may change if initial stock sells out quicker than expected.
If you place an order today, you can typically expect to receive your camera within the next two weeks, depending on your location.
Nikon Z6 III: Digital Camera World's verdict
"The Z 6III promises to be a truly stunning enthusiast-level camera, offering most of the functionality of the Z8 in a smaller body with a lower megapixel count, at an attractive price.
Its stellar low-light performance makes it a top choice for astrophotographers, and its partially stacked sensor should make it a winner for wildlife or sports enthusiasts."
