Nikon Z6 III goes on sale: Where to pre-order the latest hybrid flagship

By
published

Here is where you can bag Nikon's new flagship that's now officially available to preorder

Nikon Z6 III camera held in a pair of hands with the sensor showing
(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)
Jump to:

After a long wait and much anticipation, the Nikon Z6 III is now available for preorder in the US and UK. If you're considering upgrading to this cutting-edge mirrorless hybrid flagship, I've listed the best retailers where you can purchase and place your pre-order below.

Boasting an impressive array of new features, including the world's first partially stacked sensor and a completely redesigned body, the Nikon Z6 III is set to become one of the year's most sought-after cameras. With its lightning-fast sensor, enhanced autofocus, and superior low-light performance, it serves as a versatile tool for both photography and videography.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles