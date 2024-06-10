Canon EOS-1D X Mark II DSLR mega discount deal is back!

Serious about shooting? Save $3,000 on the pro powerhouse Canon EOS-1D X Mark II

If you've been on the lookout for a powerhouse professional camera, today is (still) your lucky day! The flagship-class Canon EOS-1D X Mark II has been slashed to just $2,999, which is an enormous saving of $3,000 on its RRP! 

We saw this deal back over Black Friday, but now it is back - equalling the lowest price this tank-like DSLR camera has ever sold for at B&H. This pro camera offers formidable firepower to sports and wildlife shooters who need to take advantage of its 16fps shooting, and any working professional photographer who demands a rugged, robust, reliable camera that can withstand any shooting conditions, 

Canon EOS-1D X Mark II | was $5,999 | now $2,999
SAVE $3,000 at B&H With 16fps continuous shooting, ISO50-409,600 sensitivity, 4K 60p / 1080p 120p and Canon's brilliant Dual Pixel AF, all powered by dual image processors, this former flagship DSLR is perfect for pros.

James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

