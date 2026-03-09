The Nikon 35Ti compact camera would have been the TikTok star of its day, if TikTok had existed in the 1990s…

In 1993, Bill Clinton became the 42nd POTUS, Jurassic Park hit cinemas, and Whitney’s I Will Always Love You topped the Billboard charts for a, then, record 14 weeks. Oh, and Nikon released a little 35mm compact film camera called the Nikon 35Ti. This unassuming device might not look like much, but it was arguably the Fujifilm X100VI of its day. Not because it was famous on TikTok, but because it was a premium compact camera – one of the first in fact.

Not only did the Nikon 35Ti feature a rather posh titanium body, but it had a premium 35mm f/2.8 fixed AF lens. But easily the most eye-catching feature is the camera’s gorgeous analog exposure display. Located on the top plate, this retro arrangement of needles and numbers is the kind of thing you’d find on a vintage radio or the dashboard of a classic car. The dial was also reportedly made by legendary Japanese watchmaker, Seiko, although such claims are unverified.

The Nikon 35Ti was a little like the Fujifilm X100 series of its day! (X100V, pictured) (Image credit: Future)

And in a world obsessed by retro-chic cameras, I can only imagine that the Nikon 35Ti’s good looks are the reason why this sleek little compact is trending. But if you’re thinking of picking up another film camera oddity, the Nikon 35Ti’s price might make you do a double take. Used examples go from anywhere between $700 / £500 and $1,000 / £1,000 or more. And given that the camera retailed for around $1,000, it’s certainly held its price like the aforementioned Fujifilm X100 series, too.

The Rollei 35AF is arguably the closest you can get to a Nikon 35Ti today (Image credit: Rollei)

The Nikon 35Ti was built around a 35mm f/2.8 fixed AF lens with a seven-bladed aperture, six elements in four groups, and the ability to focus from 0.4m to infinity. The camera could produce exposures of 2 secs to 1/500 sec, featured aperture priority and auto exposures modes, with access to both Matrix and center-weighted metering, as well as automatic film loading, advance and rewind. This little camera measured W: 118 x H: 66 x D: 36mm and weighed 310g (without battery).

The Nikon 35Ti was soon followed by the Nikon 28Ti in 1994, with the biggest difference being the all-black finish and 28mm lens. Unfortunately, the Nikon 28Ti appears to be just as sought after as its older sibling, so if you were hoping for a bargain, you’re unlikely to find one.

