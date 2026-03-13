Get a MASSIVE $500 off this awesome DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo deal

The DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2 has dropped to $1,099, down from its regular $1,599 price at Amazon. That’s a substantial $500 saving and one of the most attractive drone deals currently available for creators looking to step into high-quality aerial photography and video.

The Mini series has long been known for delivering serious imaging performance in a compact and travel-friendly design, and the Mini 5 Pro continues that tradition. Despite its lightweight form factor, it packs advanced camera technology capable of producing impressive aerial photos and stabilized video footage.

At the heart of the drone is a powerful camera system designed to capture detailed still images and high-quality video from the air. Combined with DJI’s industry-leading stabilization and intelligent flight features, the Mini 5 Pro makes it easier than ever for both beginners and experienced pilots to capture cinematic aerial shots.

This particular Fly More Combo adds significant value to the package. Alongside the drone itself, it includes extra flight batteries, additional accessories, and the DJI RC 2 controller with a built-in display, allowing pilots to fly and monitor footage without needing to connect a smartphone.

DJI’s intelligent flight modes also help simplify aerial photography. Features such as automated tracking, advanced obstacle sensing, and pre-programmed flight paths allow users to create dynamic footage while the drone handles much of the complexity behind the scenes.

At $1,099 for the Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2, this deal represents a major saving on one of DJI’s most capable compact drones. With $500 knocked off the regular price, it’s a compelling opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade their aerial photography setup or enter the world of drone filmmaking.