Get a MASSIVE $500 off this awesome DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo deal
This DJI drone bundle just got a huge $500 price cut
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The DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2 has dropped to $1,099, down from its regular $1,599 price at Amazon. That’s a substantial $500 saving and one of the most attractive drone deals currently available for creators looking to step into high-quality aerial photography and video.
The DJI Mini 5 Pro is a compact yet powerful camera drone designed for creators who want high-quality aerial photos and stabilized video in a lightweight, travel-friendly package.
The Mini series has long been known for delivering serious imaging performance in a compact and travel-friendly design, and the Mini 5 Pro continues that tradition. Despite its lightweight form factor, it packs advanced camera technology capable of producing impressive aerial photos and stabilized video footage.
At the heart of the drone is a powerful camera system designed to capture detailed still images and high-quality video from the air. Combined with DJI’s industry-leading stabilization and intelligent flight features, the Mini 5 Pro makes it easier than ever for both beginners and experienced pilots to capture cinematic aerial shots.
This particular Fly More Combo adds significant value to the package. Alongside the drone itself, it includes extra flight batteries, additional accessories, and the DJI RC 2 controller with a built-in display, allowing pilots to fly and monitor footage without needing to connect a smartphone.
DJI’s intelligent flight modes also help simplify aerial photography. Features such as automated tracking, advanced obstacle sensing, and pre-programmed flight paths allow users to create dynamic footage while the drone handles much of the complexity behind the scenes.
At $1,099 for the Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2, this deal represents a major saving on one of DJI’s most capable compact drones. With $500 knocked off the regular price, it’s a compelling opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade their aerial photography setup or enter the world of drone filmmaking.
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For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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