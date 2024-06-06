Save a MASSIVE $1,000 on the Panasonic Lumix BS1H

If you're an aspiring filmmaker looking to upgrade to a cinema camera, consider a box-style camera. These cameras are small, powerful, and more convenient than larger traditional cinema cameras. And now this option is even more tempting as B&H is offering a $1,000 discount on the Panasonic Lumix BS1H!

Panasonic Lumix BS1H | $3,497.99 | $2,497.99

SAVE $1,000 at B&H This cinema box camera boasts a 24.2MP full-frame sensor and is compatible with L-Mount lenses. It boasts 14 stops of dynamic range, anamorphic video, dual native ISO, and 5.9K recording – with up to 4:2:2 10-bit internally and 12-bit RAW via HDMI.

The Panasonic Lumix BS1H features much of the same technology as the Lumix S1H, including a 24.2MP 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor with an Optical Low Pass Filter (OLPF) to reduce moire and false colors. It also has Dual Native ISO, which switches between two different noise circuits for varying ISO ranges, with a maximum ISO of 51200.

The BS1H supports 6K full-area recording at 24p, 5.4K at 30p (both in a 3:2 ratio), or 5.9K at 30p in 16:9. It can record 4:2:2 10-bit 4K 30p video in H.264 and 10-bit 60p 4K/C4K HEVC video in Super 35mm mode.

The Lumix BS1H uses full-frame L-mount lenses (Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Digital Camera World)

Overall, I'd say the Panasonic Lumix BS1H is an ideal choice for filmmakers seeking a powerful yet compact camera for any shoot. Its size allows for a simple setup or a fully rigged configuration like a Hollywood production, delivering outstanding 6K full-frame video, and now with B&H's $1,000 discount, it's more affordable than ever!

