Save a MASSIVE $1,000 on the Panasonic Lumix BS1H

B&H ripped $1,000 off the Panasonic Lumix BS1H – it's not Black Friday but this is an amazing bargain!

Panasonic Lumix BS1H deal
(Image credit: Future)

If you're an aspiring filmmaker looking to upgrade to a cinema camera, consider a box-style camera. These cameras are small, powerful, and more convenient than larger traditional cinema cameras. And now this option is even more tempting as B&H is offering a $1,000 discount on the Panasonic Lumix BS1H!

SAVE $1,000 at B&H This cinema box camera boasts a 24.2MP full-frame sensor and is compatible with L-Mount lenses. It boasts 14 stops of dynamic range, anamorphic video, dual native ISO, and 5.9K recording – with up to 4:2:2 10-bit internally and 12-bit RAW via HDMI. 

