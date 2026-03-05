I tried TTArtisan's prototype folding camera – but I'm not sure you'll ever get your hands on one
What happened to TTArtisan's retro folding camera? Was it banned by Fujifilm? Well, you can now buy it – but there's a big catch
A year ago, I got to use a prototype of the TTArtisan 203-T Folding Camera at CP+ 2025 in Yokohama, Japan. However, it was conspicuously absent on the show floor at CP+ 2026 – and, indeed, it was conspicuous by its absence pretty much ever since its initial reveal.
So what exactly is going on with this camera?
Well, not long after its CP+ debut last February, the 203-T began appearing on sites like B&H for preorder. But then it seemed to vanish, with no more word from anyone – least of all TTArtisan – on what was happening.
There were even rumors that Fujifilm had slapped a cease-and-desist order on TTArtisan over the 203-T's use of Instax film, presumably without authorization. But there are plenty of instant cameras that use Instax film (such as a personal favorite of mine, the JollyLook Auto) and I'm fairly certain that none of them are paying a license.
I was hoping to see the camera on the show floor in Yokohama this year, but it was nowhere to be found. I tried to ask TTArtisan what was happening, but didn't have much luck.
However, the 203-T Folding Camera has suddenly resurfaced and can now actually be purchased… with a huge caveat: only "beta versions" of the camera are being sold, and they're only being sold via a lottery.
Chinese outlet, the Independent Photographers Association, posted new images of the camera announcing "First batch on sale by invitation only".
This was followed by further information courtesy of Asobinet. "You register your personal information and wait for the results (kind of like a lottery?)" wrote the Japanese site.
"I thought the project had completely failed... but it appears to have been completed. However, it is described as a "closed beta," so it is not yet an official production version. The beta version was priced at ¥2,780 [approximately $400 / £300 / AU$575], so the finished version may be a little more expensive."
Of course, the assumption there is that anything more than the beta version of this product will ever go on sale. Have you ever heard of a camera company selling off prototypes of a camera, ahead of launching the final production models?
Did Canon sell beta versions of the EOS R6 Mark III before the final camera arrived at B&H? How about the Sony A7 V? Heck, I can't even remember Kickstarter cameras selling beta models ahead of the finished versions.
My read on the situation is that for whatever reason, Fujifilm or otherwise, production on this camera was forced to cease. And it feels likely there was a ruling that the manufactured stock could not go on commercial sale.
Selling "beta versions" via "invitation only" might be an elegant way of skirting whatever issues arose that prevented the camera going on sale at general retail.
I may be completely off-base. But given all the volatility in China right now among third-party manufacturers (such as Nikon apparently forcing Sirui and Meike to withdraw lenses from sale), there does seem to be a crackdown from Japanese companies on unlicensed product.
I'll keep digging and share more on this situation as I have it.
James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
