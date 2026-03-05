A year ago, I got to use a prototype of the TTArtisan 203-T Folding Camera at CP+ 2025 in Yokohama, Japan. However, it was conspicuously absent on the show floor at CP+ 2026 – and, indeed, it was conspicuous by its absence pretty much ever since its initial reveal.

So what exactly is going on with this camera?

Well, not long after its CP+ debut last February, the 203-T began appearing on sites like B&H for preorder. But then it seemed to vanish, with no more word from anyone – least of all TTArtisan – on what was happening.

There were even rumors that Fujifilm had slapped a cease-and-desist order on TTArtisan over the 203-T's use of Instax film, presumably without authorization. But there are plenty of instant cameras that use Instax film (such as a personal favorite of mine, the JollyLook Auto) and I'm fairly certain that none of them are paying a license.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius)

I was hoping to see the camera on the show floor in Yokohama this year, but it was nowhere to be found. I tried to ask TTArtisan what was happening, but didn't have much luck.

However, the 203-T Folding Camera has suddenly resurfaced and can now actually be purchased… with a huge caveat: only "beta versions" of the camera are being sold, and they're only being sold via a lottery.

Chinese outlet, the Independent Photographers Association, posted new images of the camera announcing "First batch on sale by invitation only".

This was followed by further information courtesy of Asobinet. "You register your personal information and wait for the results (kind of like a lottery?)" wrote the Japanese site.

TTArtisan is now selling "beta versions" of the camera "by invitation only" (Image credit: Federation of Independent Photographers)

"I thought the project had completely failed... but it appears to have been completed. However, it is described as a "closed beta," so it is not yet an official production version. The beta version was priced at ¥2,780 [approximately $400 / £300 / AU$575], so the finished version may be a little more expensive."

Of course, the assumption there is that anything more than the beta version of this product will ever go on sale. Have you ever heard of a camera company selling off prototypes of a camera, ahead of launching the final production models?

Did Canon sell beta versions of the EOS R6 Mark III before the final camera arrived at B&H? How about the Sony A7 V? Heck, I can't even remember Kickstarter cameras selling beta models ahead of the finished versions.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

My read on the situation is that for whatever reason, Fujifilm or otherwise, production on this camera was forced to cease. And it feels likely there was a ruling that the manufactured stock could not go on commercial sale.

Selling "beta versions" via "invitation only" might be an elegant way of skirting whatever issues arose that prevented the camera going on sale at general retail.

I may be completely off-base. But given all the volatility in China right now among third-party manufacturers (such as Nikon apparently forcing Sirui and Meike to withdraw lenses from sale), there does seem to be a crackdown from Japanese companies on unlicensed product.

I'll keep digging and share more on this situation as I have it.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

