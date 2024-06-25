Amazon Prime Day 2024 is coming! July 16 - 17 dates confirmed

Amazon's two-day Prime Day has become one of the biggest sales in the retail calendar. The dates for Prime Day 2024 have been announced for July 12 – 13, but some deals are already live!

This 48-hour marathon of camera deals will see a series of discounts on a wide variety of photographic products, including cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and more. You'll also find some of the best laptops, best camera phones and best tablets on sale too.

Amazon Prime Day always brings big discounts on Amazon's own products, including Blink, Ring, Echo, Kindle and Fire TV – so make sure to keep a keen eye out for a spectacular deal on these tech products. Our Amazon Prime Day deals hub is the place to be when it comes to the biggest savings on cameras and tech.

If you can't wait until November for Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect way to get the shiny new camera product you've been eyeing up for a great discount. However, remember that Prime Day 2024 is only open to Amazon Prime members, so make sure to sign up for a membership if you haven't already.

When will Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals go live?

The Amazon Prime Day 2022 event to last for 48 hours in each region, finishing on Tuesday at midnight - Pacific Time if you are in the US, and BST in the UK .

The Prime Day event will be available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK. India will get a separate Prime Day sale later in the summer.

However, not all of the deals go live at the same time, with some only going live a few hours before Prime Day ends. Some deals started going live earlier, so we're constantly checking the best offers and will bring you them as soon as we spot them.

We often find that the best deals can sell out within a matter of minutes – especially when you get a particularly good Amazon Lightning deal. This means that if you spy a good deal, it's definitely worth picking it up as soon as possible before it sells out!

How to make the most of Amazon Prime Day

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you might be disappointed to learn that you won't be able to access the Prime Day event. However, you don't need to shell out for a monthly membership in order to make the most of the sales festivities.

Instead, why not sign up for a 30-day free trial in order to take advantage of the discounts – and then simply cancel the membership when Prime Day is over. If you sign up now, you'll be well within the cancellation period once Prime Day has finished.