Amazon Prime Day 2024 is coming! July 16 - 17 dates confirmed

The Amazon Prime Day 2024 dates have now been released, and we expect another big money-saving camera deals fest

Amazon's two-day Prime Day has become one of the biggest sales in the retail calendar. The dates for Prime Day 2024 have been announced for July 12 – 13, but some deals are already live!

This 48-hour marathon of camera deals will see a series of discounts on a wide variety of photographic products, including cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and more. You'll also find some of the best laptops, best camera phones and best tablets on sale too.

Amazon Prime membership | 30-day free trial

Amazon Prime membership | 30-day free trial
An Amazon Prime membership is vital if you want to take part in Amazon Prime Day – but you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial to get around paying any extra fees! Just make sure to cancel before the trial period ends.

View Deal

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

