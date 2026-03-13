Leica Gallery London presents ‘Between This Breath and Then’ exhibition by writer and photographer Polly Samson

Firmly established in the literary world with five highly acclaimed and widely translated works of fiction, Polly Samson has also spent more than two decades documenting concert tours through both film and digital photography.

Her sixth book, Luck and Strange Studio/Live, forms the foundation of her first exhibition with Leica, presenting a vivid photographic journey that explores the atmosphere and emotion surrounding the creation and performance of an album.

(Image credit: Polly Samson)

The work offers an intimate glimpse not only into the recording process but also into the creative partnership between Samson and the book’s central subject, David Gilmour. Known for writing lyrics that have shaped some of contemporary music’s most resonant recordings, Samson brings a similar depth of feeling to her photography. Her images are often layered with a distinct emotional tone - thoughtful, reflective, and occasionally dark - mirroring the sensitivity of her written work.

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The exhibition opens with a striking portrait of David Gilmour and the couple’s dog, reflected in a large mirror set within a misty landscape. The image establishes the atmosphere that carries throughout the show, emphasizing mood and quiet presence rather than spectacle. Light plays a central role in Samson’s visual language, guiding the viewer through scenes that move between gentle, intimate moments and bursts of creative energy.

Her photographs frequently capture subtle exchanges - a glance, a shared understanding, or the quiet trust that exists between long-time collaborators. At other moments, the work reveals the vibrancy and spontaneity of life on tour, documenting both the intensity of performance and the quiet spaces that surround it.

(Image credit: Polly Samson)

Samson’s approach to framing reflects her background as a writer. Each photograph carries a narrative weight while remaining open and suggestive, allowing the viewer to interpret the story within the image. In works such as Muse and Magpie, a deeply personal narrative seems to emerge, yet the full story remains just out of reach, inviting curiosity and reflection.

The exhibition also raises broader questions about authorship and presence - who stands behind the lens, who occupies the frame, and how creative identity can exist both individually and collaboratively. Through this body of work, viewers encounter another dimension of Samson’s artistic practice, where photography emerges as a natural extension of her storytelling voice.

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The exhibition will run from 28 March until 7 May at the Leica Gallery London. All works in the exhibition will be available for purchase. For further information, visitors can contact Lou Proud at gallery.london@leicacamera.com.

Gallery hours are Monday to Saturday from 10:00 to 18:00, with extended hours until 19:00 on Thursdays.