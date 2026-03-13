Leica Gallery London presents ‘Between This Breath and Then’ exhibition by writer and photographer Polly Samson
Leica Gallery London presents “Between This Breath and Then,” a new exhibition by writer and photographer Polly Samson
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Firmly established in the literary world with five highly acclaimed and widely translated works of fiction, Polly Samson has also spent more than two decades documenting concert tours through both film and digital photography.
Her sixth book, Luck and Strange Studio/Live, forms the foundation of her first exhibition with Leica, presenting a vivid photographic journey that explores the atmosphere and emotion surrounding the creation and performance of an album.
The work offers an intimate glimpse not only into the recording process but also into the creative partnership between Samson and the book’s central subject, David Gilmour. Known for writing lyrics that have shaped some of contemporary music’s most resonant recordings, Samson brings a similar depth of feeling to her photography. Her images are often layered with a distinct emotional tone - thoughtful, reflective, and occasionally dark - mirroring the sensitivity of her written work.Article continues below
The exhibition opens with a striking portrait of David Gilmour and the couple’s dog, reflected in a large mirror set within a misty landscape. The image establishes the atmosphere that carries throughout the show, emphasizing mood and quiet presence rather than spectacle. Light plays a central role in Samson’s visual language, guiding the viewer through scenes that move between gentle, intimate moments and bursts of creative energy.
Her photographs frequently capture subtle exchanges - a glance, a shared understanding, or the quiet trust that exists between long-time collaborators. At other moments, the work reveals the vibrancy and spontaneity of life on tour, documenting both the intensity of performance and the quiet spaces that surround it.
Samson’s approach to framing reflects her background as a writer. Each photograph carries a narrative weight while remaining open and suggestive, allowing the viewer to interpret the story within the image. In works such as Muse and Magpie, a deeply personal narrative seems to emerge, yet the full story remains just out of reach, inviting curiosity and reflection.
The exhibition also raises broader questions about authorship and presence - who stands behind the lens, who occupies the frame, and how creative identity can exist both individually and collaboratively. Through this body of work, viewers encounter another dimension of Samson’s artistic practice, where photography emerges as a natural extension of her storytelling voice.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The exhibition will run from 28 March until 7 May at the Leica Gallery London. All works in the exhibition will be available for purchase. For further information, visitors can contact Lou Proud at gallery.london@leicacamera.com.
Gallery hours are Monday to Saturday from 10:00 to 18:00, with extended hours until 19:00 on Thursdays.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.