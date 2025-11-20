Fujifilm Black Friday Deals 2025: I wasn't expecting great deals on trendy gear, but these Fujifilm & Instax deals are actually fantastic
The best Fujifilm Black Friday deals are here – and they're far better than I expected
Between trends and tariffs making Fujifilm cameras hard to find in stock, I was starting to think that Fujifilm wouldn’t have any Black Friday discounts in the US this year – which isn’t uncommon for the brand. But, Fujifilm has just surprise-dropped a list of US discounts for Black Friday, including discounts on cameras, lenses, medium-format gear, and even some Instax.
Fujifilm’s Black Friday deals knock $100 off several popular X-series cameras, and in some cases, you can even find a body bundled with a free lens and accessories. $100 may be a modest discount compared to some brands, but with trends making some Fujifilm gear hard to find in stock, the discounts are surprisingly decent. I haven’t yet spotted any deals on the trendiest models like the Fujifilm X100VI or the X-E5, but that’s hardly surprising.
As is the norm, the pricier the list price, the bigger the discounts, as pricier telephoto lenses and medium format gear see the steepest drops, including up to $1,000 off on select GFX100 II lens bundles.
As a Fujifilm photographer and camera reviewer, here are the Black Friday Fujifilm deals most worth a look.
Black Friday Fujifilm Deals: X-Series Cameras
The Fujifilm X-T5 is the brand's pro-level T-series model with those classic film-like dials, middle viewfinder, and comfortable grip. It sports a 40.2MP APS-C sensor and up to five stops of stabilization.<p>The dollar off amounts on Fujifilm gear are available at multiple retailers – but this is a perfect example of why it's important to check a few different stores. The "body-only" X-T5 includes nearly $600 worth of free accessories at Adorama, and that even includes the <a href="https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/reviews/hands-on-fujinon-xc35mm-f2-review">Fujifilm XC 35mm f/2 lens, along with an extra battery, memory card, and Capture One subscription.<p>Or, Adorama still includes that free 35mm lens with the <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l5pnyB/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adorama.com%2Fifjxt5sk2.html" target="_blank">bundle with a 16-50mm or <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l5pnyB/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adorama.com%2Fifjxt5sk.html" target="_blank">16-80mm kit lens.
The little sibling to the X-T5, the Fujifilm X-T50 still has the same 40.2MP resolution but in a smaller, more portable body. That means the X-T50 doesn't have features like dual card slots or weather sealing, plus it has a shorter battery life and slower bursts. But image quality-wise, the X-T50 is excellent, and its wrapped up in a smaller body with a film simulation dial.<p>Unlike the X-T5 deal though, there are no free lenses bundled here, so if you don't already have a lens, add another $100 to the price for <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1899790-REG/fujifilm_16954045_x_t50_body_silver_with.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" target="_blank">the kit with the 15-45mm.
The Fujifilm X-S20 is a hybrid that has just as impressive video specs as it does for photos. The mirrorless offers 26.1MP stills and 6.2K/30p video. The X-S20 still has some of that retro look, but features a larger comfortable grip and a more traditional mode dial.<p>Adorama includes a free flash, extra battery, memory card, and Capture One subscription on top of the $100 discount for the body only. Add another $100 to get <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l5pnyB/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adorama.com%2Fifjxs20bk.html" target="_blank">the kit with a 14-45mm lens.
Fujifilm Black Friday Deals: X Series Lenses
If you photograph portraits, I highly recommend the Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2 R WR. This lens creates beautiful bokeh, but it's sharper than older options like the 50mm f/1. Adorama includes filters and accessories on top of the $100 discount.
Equivalent to a 50mm on a full-frame camera, the Fujifilm XF 33mm f/1.4 R LM is an excellent nifty fifty. Not quite as long as the 56mm, it makes an excellent lens for portraits as well as everyday shots.<p><a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l5pnyB/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adorama.com%2Fifj33xflm.html" target="_blank">Adorama bundles this lens with a polarizer filter, or if you prefer a protective filter, you can get one free in the <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1703679-REG/fujifilm_fujinon_33mm_f_1_4_r.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" target="_blank">bundle from B&H.
I personally have the Fujifilm 18mm f/1.4 R LM WR tucked in my camera bag – it's a fantastic wide-angle lens with a bright aperture. I use it for everything from group photos to landscapes.
The Fujifilm XF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 LM OIS WR is an enthusiast telephoto that punches above its weight. While the lens may be more budget-friendly, it still offers excellent sharpness and is surprisingly portable for the category.
The Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 OIS WR is a fantastic telephoto for the X-Series, earning a spot on DCW's best Fujifilm lenses as the best for sports and wildlife. Autofocus is quick, plus the long range is excellent. B&H includes a free UV filter with the lens.
For only $50 more than the 100-400mm, you can get quite a bit further with the Fujifilm XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR. The lens aperture isn't as wide, but if you need the most reach, this is an excellent deal. B&H includes a free filter and cleaning kit.
Fujifilm Black Friday Deals: GFX Medium Format
The 102MP medium format marvel, the Fujifilm GFX 100 II, isn't on sale for the body-only version, but no matter which kit lens you want, all its bundles are $1,000 off right now. Pair it with the 20-35mm f/4, the 40-100mm f/4, the 100-200mm f/5.6, the 55mm f/1.7, or the 110mm f/2, it's all $1,000 off the list price.
Fujifilm has a few $500 discounts on GFX lenses for Black Friday, but Adorama is currently listing a $250 coupon on top of the sale price for the GF 40-100mm f/4 R LM WR. That's a steep discount on what DCW reviewers called a "near-perfect lens" for the GFX system.
The Fujifilm GF 20-35mm f/4.0 R WR has a $500 discount for Black Friday, but Adorama is also listing a $350 coupon applied automatically at checkout. The lens mixes fabulous image quality with a robust yet compact build.
The longer focal length and bright aperture makes the Fujifilm GF 110mm f/2 R WR LM a fantastic lens for portraits. Adorma has both a $500 discount and a $500 automatic coupon right now.
The Fujifilm GF 55mm f/1.7 R WR sits at the top of DCW's recommendations for GF lenses for its excellent image quality, mixing an f/1.7 with a medium format sensor.
Black Friday Instax deals
The Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 is the Instax for more serious photographers, with more controls and a lovely retro design compared to simpler models. The $35 discount is modest, but what makes this a fantastic deal is that Adorama also includes 40 photos worth of film, a protective case, and a photo album with it.
The Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 is the easy-to-use instant film camera with automatic exposure. It's $10 off for Black Friday.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
