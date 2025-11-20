Between trends and tariffs making Fujifilm cameras hard to find in stock, I was starting to think that Fujifilm wouldn’t have any Black Friday discounts in the US this year – which isn’t uncommon for the brand. But, Fujifilm has just surprise-dropped a list of US discounts for Black Friday, including discounts on cameras, lenses, medium-format gear, and even some Instax.

Fujifilm’s Black Friday deals knock $100 off several popular X-series cameras, and in some cases, you can even find a body bundled with a free lens and accessories. $100 may be a modest discount compared to some brands, but with trends making some Fujifilm gear hard to find in stock, the discounts are surprisingly decent. I haven’t yet spotted any deals on the trendiest models like the Fujifilm X100VI or the X-E5, but that’s hardly surprising.

As is the norm, the pricier the list price, the bigger the discounts, as pricier telephoto lenses and medium format gear see the steepest drops, including up to $1,000 off on select GFX100 II lens bundles.

As a Fujifilm photographer and camera reviewer, here are the Black Friday Fujifilm deals most worth a look.

Black Friday Fujifilm Deals: X-Series Cameras

Save $100 Fujifilm X-T50: was $1,599 now $1,499 at BHPhoto Read more Read less ▼ The little sibling to the X-T5, the Fujifilm X-T50 still has the same 40.2MP resolution but in a smaller, more portable body. That means the X-T50 doesn't have features like dual card slots or weather sealing, plus it has a shorter battery life and slower bursts. But image quality-wise, the X-T50 is excellent, and its wrapped up in a smaller body with a film simulation dial. <p>Unlike the X-T5 deal though, there are no free lenses bundled here, so if you don't already have a lens, add another $100 to the price for <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1899790-REG/fujifilm_16954045_x_t50_body_silver_with.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" target="_blank">the kit with the 15-45mm. Unlike the X-T5 deal though, there are no free lenses bundled here, so if you don't already have a lens, add another $100 to the price for the kit with the 15-45mm.

FREE FLASH Save $100 Fujifilm X-S20: was $1,499 now $1,399 at Adorama Read more Read less ▼ The Fujifilm X-S20 is a hybrid that has just as impressive video specs as it does for photos. The mirrorless offers 26.1MP stills and 6.2K/30p video. The X-S20 still has some of that retro look, but features a larger comfortable grip and a more traditional mode dial. <p>Adorama includes a free flash, extra battery, memory card, and Capture One subscription on top of the $100 discount for the body only. Add another $100 to get <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l5pnyB/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adorama.com%2Fifjxs20bk.html" target="_blank">the kit with a 14-45mm lens. Adorama includes a free flash, extra battery, memory card, and Capture One subscription on top of the $100 discount for the body only. Add another $100 to get the kit with a 14-45mm lens.

Fujifilm Black Friday Deals: X Series Lenses

FREE FILTER Save $100 Fujifilm XF 18mm f/1.4 R LM WR: was $1,199 now $1,099 at Adorama Read more Read less ▼ I personally have the Fujifilm 18mm f/1.4 R LM WR tucked in my camera bag – it's a fantastic wide-angle lens with a bright aperture. I use it for everything from group photos to landscapes.

FREE FILTER Save 18% ($400) Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 LM OIS WR: was $2,249 now $1,849 at BHPhoto Read more Read less ▼ The Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 OIS WR is a fantastic telephoto for the X-Series, earning a spot on DCW's best Fujifilm lenses as the best for sports and wildlife. Autofocus is quick, plus the long range is excellent. B&H includes a free UV filter with the lens.

Fujifilm Black Friday Deals: GFX Medium Format

Black Friday Instax deals

FREE FILM Save $35 Fujifilm Instax Mini 99: was $234 now $199 at Adorama Read more Read less ▼ The Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 is the Instax for more serious photographers, with more controls and a lovely retro design compared to simpler models. The $35 discount is modest, but what makes this a fantastic deal is that Adorama also includes 40 photos worth of film, a protective case, and a photo album with it.

