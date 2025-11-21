I wasn’t expecting many Fujifilm Black Friday deals after very few discounts last year – but I was pleasantly surprised when several retailers launched a handful of discounts on the trendy brand. But while discounts on the Fujifilm X-Series bodies are only around $100, one retailer has snuck in a free lens with the Fujifilm X-T5.

The $100 discount off the Fujifilm X-T5 is available at a handful of retailers. But photo speciality store Adorama has added on four freebies to the deal – and one of them is the Fujifilm XC 35mm f/2 lens.

The addition of the freebies makes it possible to pick up the X-T5 with a lens for less than the body-only cost. The list of freebies – which total nearly $600 in value – also includes an extra battery, a 256GB UHS-II card from the Lexar Gold series, and one year of the Capture One Pro software.

Free lens! Save $100 Fujifilm X-T5: was $1,999 now $1,899 at Adorama Yes, the $100 discount on the Fujifilm X-T5 is nice considering Fujifilm doesn't have discounts too often – but the freebies really sweeten the deal. Adorama is offering a free Fujifilm XC 35mm f/2 lens, an extra battery, a fast 256GB SD card, and a one-year Capture One Pro subscription with the X-T5. Those freebies are also part of the options with kit lenses.

The Fujifilm X-T5 is the brand’s more pro option from the T models, with its dual card slots, stabilization, film-inspired dials, and large viewfinder. It still packs in the 40.2MP sensor found on Fujifilm’s other high-end X-Series cameras, so photographers won’t find better images on a Fujifilm camera without going to the medium format GFX series.

The Fujifilm XC 35mm f/2 lens that Adorama is tossing into the deal is a budget prime that typically costs around $240. But the 35mm lens has more perks than just the price – it’s fairly lightweight as well and makes for a more compact system than Fujifilm’s brighter high-end primes.

As a budget lens, though, it doesn’t offer weather-sealing and has a plastic build. Still, photographers who need another lens – or just a different focal length – can still get the 35mm at no added cost when buying the kit with the 16-50mm lens at $2,299, or the kit with the 16-80mm for $2,399.

