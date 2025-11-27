Packing pro tech into tinier packages tends to come at a higher price point – and compact cameras are a key example. While there are a handful of cheap consumer point-and-shoots, the compacts that pack pro-level sensors come at prices that rival and even exceed the cost of interchangeable lens cameras.

I understand the appeal of compact cameras – I took a waterproof compact camera on vacation earlier this year, and leaving my mirrorless behind felt liberating. But I’m also a very frugal photographer, and I can’t seem to bring myself to spend the $1,799 / £1,599 for the Fujifilm X100VI when I could mimic one by spending a few hundred on a pancake lens for my current mirrorless instead.

If you want a camera that can fit in your pocket, then you want a compact camera – and some of them are even on sale for Black Friday. But if you’re willing to compromise on a travel-friendly camera that may not slip into a pocket but doesn’t add a lot of weight to a bag, a mirrorless camera with a compact lens could save you some cash. As a frugal photographer – and a camera reviewer – these are my picks for compact camera alternatives. And, they all cost less than the X100VI right now, even bundled with a lens.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV packs the retro look into a mirrorless camera that’s highly portable, but still includes must-haves like a viewfinder and plenty of controls. Pick it up if you want an affordable, portable retro camera with excellent stabilization. Avoid if you need something with weather-sealing or want a high-resolution sensor.

Fujifilm X-T50

The mirrorless camera that’s closest to the trendy compact Fujifilm X100VI is the Fujifilm X-E5, but the X-E5 has a similar price point as the X100VI. The Fujifilm X-T50 is more of a happy medium – it still has Fujifilm’s latest 40MP sensor and stabilization, but isn’t quite so pricey. Avoid it if you need weather-sealing, dual memory card slots, or a long battery life.

Nikon Z fc

The Nikon Z fc mixes the brand’s powerful yet affordable entry-level imaging with a relatively compact retro-styled body. The Nikon Z fc is a really lovely camera with equally lovely images. On the flipside, though, the mirrorless camera’s small size is due in part to lacking any sort of real grip, and like other budget options, there’s no weather-sealing.

Panasonic Lumix S9

Full frame tends to be quite pricey, but the Panasonic Lumix S9 is a mirrorless that brings full-frame to a budget, travel-friendly body. I was impressed with the camera’s images and in-camera LUTs, though I wasn’t in love with the camera’s lack of a viewfinder and grip.

Sony A6700

As Sony’s most advanced APS-C mirrorless, the A6700 often isn’t much cheaper than trendy compact cameras, but Black Friday deals change that. The Sony A6700 has excellent autofocus, which is the reason I would pick it over the cheaper A6400. But, it also has some features that other cheap compact mirrorless options don’t, including a viewfinder and even some weather seals. I wish it had an autofocus joystick, though.

Nikon Z30

Nikon doesn’t make point-and-shoot cameras anymore, but the Z30 is the next best thing. The Nikon Z30 has some of the some cons of most budget cameras at this price point, including no viewfinder or stabilization. But the Z30 doesn’t feel cheap, has light weather seals, didn’t neglect a grip, and is incredibly tiny.

Canon EOS R8

The Canon EOS R8 isn’t exactly tiny, but it’s fairly compact considering the fact that it still has a viewfinder, a comfortable grip, a full-frame sensor, and some light weather seals. Plus, the excellent autofocus and 40 fps electronic shutter make it tempting for action on a budget. There’s no autofocus joystick, no stabilization, and only a single card slot, however.

