The best Fujifilm lenses in 2021: the best Fujinon zoom lenses and primes right now

The best Fujifilm lenses are the perfect pairing for your Fujifilm camera, designed to complement your kit and help you get the best images possible. Choosing the best Fujifilm lenses for you will come down to what sort of photography or videography you shoot.

For those who capture intricately detailed portraits or epic landscapes, you might want to take a look at some of the high quality prime lenses Fujifilm produces. Alternatively, if you're a casual fan of travel or street photography, then you'll love the affordable Fujifilm zoom lenses instead.

The lenses in this guide are solely for Fujifilm X-series cameras. If you're a GFX medium format user, then we'd recommend checking out our guide to the best Fujifilm GF lenses instead. However, you don't have to invest in medium format glass to get the most out of your Fujifilm optics. The newly added Fujinon XF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 R LM OIS WR telephoto zoom and the super-sharp, super-fast Fujinon XF18mm f/1.4 R LM WR both show just how versatile and high quality the best Fujifilm lenses can be.

One of the widely-spouted drawbacks of the best mirrorless cameras is that they don't have the same epic archive of lenses for users to choose from. However, Fujifilm has been steadily increasing the amount of X-mount lenses available for almost a decade.

From zooms to primes, or wide angles to telephotos, there are plenty of exciting options for both photographers and videographers to explore. We've split up our guide to the best Fujifilm lenses into lens types, including portrait lenses, macro lenses, wide angle lenses and more. Scroll down below to explore…

Standard zooms

Many Fujifilm cameras actually come with kit lens included, which is usually a standard zoom. However, while these lenses are perfectly serviceable, you might want to upgrade to a piece of glass with a wider constant aperture or better optical quality. Take a look at our picks here.

The Fujinon XF 16-80mmF4 R OIS WR is not the fastest X-mount lens in the Fujinon line-up – that's the XF 16-55mm f2.8 R LM WR – but it's smaller, lighter, cheaper, has a 5x zoom range and optical stabilisation, so losing one f-stop in maximum aperture seems a small price to pay. We found it a consistently good performer in outdoor shooting (not so much at close range in the lab), and its build quality and handling are as good as it gets... and ALL lenses should have an aperture ring like this one! The XF 16-55mm f/2.8 might look like the best 'pro' standard zoom, but we think this is a much smaller, cheaper and more versatile all-rounder.

This top-drawer ‘red badge’ lens is Fujifilm’s answer to pro-grade 24-70mm f/2.8 lenses for full-frame DSLRs. The Fujifilm XF16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR actually beats them for zoom range, with an ‘effective’ 24-84mm focal length, and has a similarly robust, weather-resistant construction. Performance is fabulous in all respects, with super-fast and highly accurate autofocus enabled by a twin linear motor, plus a feast of glassware that includes three aspherical elements and three ED (Extra-low Dispersion) elements. Sharpness and contrast are spectacular, bokeh is beautiful and there’s excellent resistance to ghosting and flare, thanks to dual conventional and nano-structure coatings. The only real minus points are that there’s no image stabilization, and the lens is relatively heavy for an X-mount standard zoom.

3. Fujinon XC15-45mm F3.5-5.6 OIS PZ The electrical zoom can be confusing, but this is a super-small lens Specifications Mount: Fujifilm X-mount Elements/groups: 10/9 Diaphragm blades: 7 Autofocus: Stepping motor Stabilizer: 3-stops Min focus distance: 0.13m Max magnification: 0.24x Filter thread: 52mm Dimensions (WxL): 62.6x44.2mm Weight: 135g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Extremely light + Pleasingly sharp Reasons to avoid - Stabilisation could be better - Electronic zoom only

Typical of Fujifilm’s ‘XC’ lenses, this one is very compact and lightweight. It features optical image stabilization but adds a dual-speed ‘power zoom’ feature which is great for movie capture. The 15mm minimum focal length makes this unusually 'wide' for a kit lens, which can be really useful indoors and in narrow streets. Handling can be a little fiddly, as you might expect from a lens so physically small, with no option for manual zoom. Lightness has clearly been the number-one priority throughout the lens's entire development, so it does end up feeling a little plasticky compared to Fujifilm's other offerings. If this doesn't bother you, you'll find the Fujifilm XC15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ to be a rewarding and enjoyable lens to use and optically very good – it's certainly the best Fujifilm standard zoom for travelling light.

4. Fujinon XF18-135mm F3.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR It's the closest thing to a Fujifilm 'superzoom', and it has stabilization Specifications Mount: Fujifilm X-mount Elements/groups: 16/12 Diaphragm blades: 7 Autofocus: Linear motor Stabilizer: 5-stops Min focus distance: 0.6m Max magnification: 0.27x Filter thread: 67mm Dimensions (WxL): 76x98mm Weight: 490g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $899 View at BHPhoto $899 View at Adorama $899.99 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Large zoom range + Impressively consistent quality Reasons to avoid - Middling max aperture

Even though most Fujifilm X-mount lenses are comparatively compact and lightweight, it can still be a chore if you need to carry multiple lenses around with you. Ideal for travel and walkabout photography, this ‘superzoom’ XF18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR takes you all the way from wide-angle coverage to serious telephoto reach, equivalent to 27-206mm on a full-frame camera. Naturally, if you like to travel light, you won’t want to be lugging a tripod around either, so the 5-stop optical stabilizer is another bonus. Not just versatile in terms of zoom range, the lens is great for everything from landscape and architectural shots to action sports and wildlife, thanks to a very fast linear motor autofocus system. You needn’t let rain stop play either, as the lens has comprehensive weather-seals applied to no fewer than 20 areas.

Telephoto zooms

Other than a standard zoom, a telephoto zoom can be one of the most useful pieces of glass that a photographer can buy – especially if they like shooting far-away subjects, such as wildlife or sports. We've collated a few different options to consider here, including an affordable piece of glass perfect for novices and some more powerful lenses for professional shooters.

5. Fujinon XF50-140mm F2.8 R LM OIS WR A pro-grade constant f/2.8 telephoto zoom for experts and pros Specifications Mount: Fujifilm X-mount Elements/groups: 23/16 Diaphragm blades: 7 Autofocus: Triple linear motors Stabilizer: 5-stops Min focus distance: 1.0m Max magnification: 0.12x Filter thread: 72mm Dimensions (WxL): 83x176mm Weight: 995g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $1,599.95 View at Moment $1,599.99 View at Best Buy $1,698 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Constant f/2.8 aperture + Super-fast triple autofocus Reasons to avoid - Fairly heavy - Expensive

Most professional and enthusiast photographers who use full-frame cameras grab a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens for telephoto shooting. The Fujifilm XF50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR is the equivalent X-mount lens with an effective 105-210mm zoom range and the same fast, constant f/2.8 aperture. It also happens to be full of ‘red badge’ finery. Like its sibling 16-55mm optic, this one has fully pro-grade build quality and high-grade glass including five ED elements and one Super ED element, plus dual conventional and nano-structure coatings. Super-fast autofocus is driven by a triple linear motor and, this time, you also get optical stabilisation with class-leading 5-stop performance. The focal length range and wide aperture result in a relatively heavy build but the lens is nevertheless only two-thirds of the weight of most 70-200mm f/2.8 full-frame zooms.

If your budget (and your biceps) can't stretch to the pro-level 70-200mm f/2.8, the Fujinon XF 70-300mm f4-5.6 R LM OIS WR will give both an easier time, and also offers much more reach for distant subjects like wildlife. While it is an enthusiast lens, this 70-300mm is far from a budget performer. It blends portability with excellent range and superior sharpness. When paired with the compatible XF 2x TC WR teleconverter you get a 914mm f/11 lens, which provides excellent value.

Fujifilm's XC lenses are designed for lightness and low cost, but they still perform remarkably well. Very compact and lightweight for a telephoto zoom, the Fujifilm XC50-230mm f/4.5-6.7 OIS II keeps things simple and affordable. Even so, it features an aspherical element and an ED element, and boasts an ‘effective’ zoom range of 75-345mm. A 3.5-stop optical stabilizer is also on hand to fend off camera-shake. Sharpness is decent across the frame, with minimal distortion or aberration, and the lens is constructed to a pleasing standard. This 'II' version is a pretty minimal upgrade over its predecessor.

The Fujifilm XF100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR has all the usual pro-grade attractions and weather-sealed build quality. It’s typically heavy for a super-telephoto zoom, although many on the market are substantially heavier, weighing up to twice as much. Highlights include twin linear motors for super-fast and virtually silent autofocus, a class-leading 5-stop image stabilizer, and top quality optics that include five ED elements and one Super ED element. The lens comes complete with a tripod mounting ring and an Arca-Swiss compatible tripod plate is also available as an optional extra. And if 600mm of ‘effective’ telephoto reach isn’t enough for you, the lens is also compatible with Fujifilm’s 1.4x and 2.0x teleconverters, which boost the maximum focal length to 853mm and 1,219mm in full-frame terms.

Wide-angle zooms

A wide angle zoom lens is the perfect companion or photographers that enjoy a spot of travel, architectural, interior or landscape photography. Luckily, Fujifilm has two great options – one with an ultra–wide focal length range and a second one that's a little more affordable.

In 2019, Fujifilm debuted its widest lens yet, the Fujifilm 8-16mm f2.8 XF R LM WR Fujinon Lens. Its size and price tag put it firmly in the same camp as the pro optics; weighing more than 800g, when it's paired with one of the larger cameras like the X-T3, this lens makes for a setup that calls the mirrorless reputation for lightness into question. Don't get us wrong though, this is a fantastic lens. A sophisticated optical construction ensures pin-sharp image quality, while it also has an extra f-stop over its nearest comparison point in the X stable, the 10-24mm (see below). It's worth being aware that the lens lacks optical image stabilisation of any kind, and its wide front makes it incompatible with screw-in filters. Nevertheless, this is as wide as ultra-wide zooms get, with a full frame equivalent focal length of just 12mm at its widest setting!

This is a new and improved version of Fujifilm's long-running ultra-wide zoom with a sleeker profile, weatherproofing and improved stabilisation, but with the same optical formulation. The Fujinon XF 10-24mm F4 R OIS WR is certainly a nice lens to use. The build quality, finish and handling are absolutely top-drawer, the constant f/4 maximum aperture is handy for photographers and videographers who like to work with fixed apertures regardless of zoom setting, and the aperture ring is wonderful to have. If only the optical performance hit the same standard. It's great at 10mm, but the softer edges at 24mm are a disappointment, and take the edge off (literally) what could have been a 5-star lens.

Wide/standard primes

Who doesn't love a good prime lens? Typically featuring wide maximum apertures that are perfect for letting in plenty of light and giving a pleasing bokeh-filled effect, prime lenses are a firm favorite among photographers. We've rounded up the best wide and standard primes available for Fujifilm cameras here.

Fujifilm makes two sets of prime lenses – it's bigger, faster f/1.4 primes and a series of much smaller and more modestly priced f/2 lenses – or f/2.8 in this case. This lens plays to all the X-series' strengths, producing images of excellent quality in a tiny package, and finishing it off with a stylish build. For the price, its results are reliably solid, with decent edge-to-edge sharpness at all aperture settings. That friendly price does necessitate a few omissions: there's no stabilisation, though you likely won't miss it too much on a lens of this type. More disappointing is that Fujifilm skips the fluorine coating for outer elements, a layer of protection against oil and dust that tends to be present on all other X-series lens. It might be worth pairing this one with a UV filter if you're planning on taking it on outdoor adventures.

This is a pretty compact and lightweight lens for a wide-angle f/1.4, and boasts a really neat design and an everyday 62mm filter mount. The optical performance is stellar, even wide open, though there is already a 16mm f/1.4 in the Fujinon lens range, so it feels as if this lens is squeezing into a gap that isn't quite there. There's no image stabilization, which we wouldn't expect in a fast prime anyway, but there is an annoying 'clonking' sound from what we think is the AF actuator when the lens is removed from the camera and its AF system is not being powered.

13. Fujinon XF35mm F1.4 R A fast lens with an effective 'nifty fifty' focal length in full frame terms Specifications Mount: Fujifilm X-mount Elements/groups: 8/6 Diaphragm blades: 7 Autofocus: Stepping motor Stabilizer: No Min focus distance: 0.8m Max magnification: 0.17x Filter thread: 52mm Dimensions (WxL): 65x50mm Weight: 187g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $599 View at BHPhoto $599 View at Focus Camera $798 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Fast f/1.4 aperture + Great sharpness and smooth bokeh Reasons to avoid - No image stabilizer - Lacks weather-seals

One of the biggest attractions of APS-C format cameras is that they boost the ‘effective’ focal length of lenses, giving you longer telephoto reach for any given size of lens. The flipside is that it’s more difficult to get a tight depth of field when you want to blur the background, for example in portraiture or still-life photography. With a similar viewing angle and perspective to using a standard 50mm prime on a full-frame camera, the extra-wide aperture rating of f/1.4 comes to your aid in the Fujifilm XF35mm f/1.4 R, enabling a tighter depth of field as well as boosting shutter speeds under dull lighting conditions. Contrast and sharpness are excellent and, equally important, bokeh (the quality of defocused areas within images) is pleasantly smooth.

14. Fujinon XC35mm F2 A budget price prime that performs like a lens twice the price Specifications Mount: Fujifilm X-mount Elements/groups: 9/6 Diaphragm blades: 9 Stabilizer: No Min focus distance: 0.35m Max magnification: 0.14x Filter thread: 43mm Dimensions (WxL): 58.4x46.5mm Weight: 130g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $199 View at BHPhoto Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Attractively priced + Compact design Reasons to avoid - No aperture ring - AF can be noisy

This is another Fujifilm 35mm prime lens (50mm equivalent) but right at the opposite end of the scale to the XF35mm f/1.4 R above. The XC35mm F2 is actually a cut-price version of Fujifilm's XF35mm F2, without the metal barrel and mounting plate, weather sealing and aperture ring. What you do get, though, is the same optical construction (and optical performance) in a lens that's far lighter and far cheaper. Fujifilm has designed this as a low-cost lightweight companion to its cheaper X-A7 and X-T200 cameras, and while it does feel quite plasticky compared to Fujifilm's XF lenses, its performance and its value for money are pretty exceptional.

We’re big fans of the original Fujinon XF27mm lens, which was extremely slim and yet delivered extremely good edge to edge sharpness. This new one meets the same high standards but adds weather proofing and, even better, a physical aperture ring. It’s a great lens in its own right and even better as a kit lens for the X-E4. Fujifilm’s promise of a fast and silent AF motor didn’t seem borne out by our lens, though, which was quick enough but noisy by modern standards. Never mind that, though, because if you're looking for a lens that's small enough to go in your pocket and sharp enough to blow you away, then this is it!

Portrait lenses

The recent Fujinon XF 50mm f/1.0 R WR is a fantastic hyper-fast prime lens that's perfect for portraiture – but it has a hefty price tag attached! With affordability in mind, here are two Fujifilm portrait lenses that will give you great quality portraiture without breaking the bank.

16. Fujinon XF56mm F1.2 R APD The perfect portrait lens for Fujifilm cameras, with added bokeh! Specifications Mount: Fujifilm X-mount Elements/groups: 11/8 Diaphragm blades: 7 Autofocus: Stepping motor Stabilizer: No Min focus distance: 0.7m Max magnification: 0.09x Filter thread: 62mm Dimensions (WxL): 73x70mm Weight: 405g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $1,499 View at Walmart $1,499 View at BHPhoto $1,499.95 View at Moment Reasons to buy + Sublime bokeh + Ideal for portraiture Reasons to avoid - No optical stabilizer - Expensive to buy

The focal length and aperture rating of the Fujifilm XF56mm f/1.2 R APD is equivalent to using an 85mm f/1.2 lens on a full-frame camera. It’s an ideal combination for portraiture, enabling you to maintain a natural shooting distance from your subject, while also blurring the background with a tight depth of field. Even so, the depth of field isn’t as tight as when using a lens with an ‘actual’ rather than ‘effective’ 85mm focal length. This lens fights back with a nanotechnology-engineered ‘apodization’ filter. This special element in the lens’s optical path smooths the outlines of shapes in defocused areas, making the bokeh look more soft and creamy. However, you have to pay a hefty price for the added attraction, as the non-APD version of the lens only costs about two-thirds as much.

This lens won’t give you such a tight depth of field as either edition of Fujifilm’s 56mm f/1.2 lens, but it’s relatively inexpensive lens and is the next best thing for portraiture. If budget is your major issue, you'll find this lens to be more than capable for your portrait needs; f/2 isn't the widest aperture, but will still produce great bokeh for memorable images. The all-metal design helps the lens feel premium (arguably more premium than it actually is) and the full-frame equivalent focal length is about 76mm. The lack of optical image stabilisation is a shame, and this combined with the slightly narrower aperture may mean you're using higher ISOs to get the shots you want.

Macro lenses

There might only be one macro lens to choose from, but why complicate a good thing? Fujifilm's dedicated macro lens features 1.0x magnification, ensuring full-size reproduction. Discover more below…

18. Fujinon XF80mm F2.8 R LM OIS WR Macro An incredible lens for extreme close-ups Specifications Mount: Fujifilm X-mount Elements/groups: 16/12 Diaphragm blades: 9 Autofocus: Linear motor Stabilizer: 5-stops, hybrid Min focus distance: 0.25m Max magnification: 1.0x Filter thread: 62mm Dimensions (WxL): 80x130mm Weight: 750g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $1,199.95 View at Walmart $1,199.95 View at Moment $1,199.99 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Full 1.0x magnification + 5-stop ‘hybrid’ optical stabilizer Reasons to avoid - Relatively heavy - Expensive

This ‘full macro’ lens delivers 1.0x magnification when shooting at its closest focus distance of 0.25m. It therefore reproduces small objects at full life size on the camera’s image sensor, and gives even greater ‘effective’ magnification than when using a similar lens on a full-frame camera, thanks to the APS-C format crop factor. The ability to massively enlarge tiny objects and very fine detail is immense. Innovative features include a newly developed autofocus system that utilizes ceramic balls on a guide rail to ensure the greatest possible accuracy and fidelity across the entire image frame. There’s also a ‘hybrid’ 5-stop stabilizer that corrects for horizontal and vertical shift as well as the usual camera vibration or ‘wobble’. This makes it much more effective during close-up shooting, although you’ll want to ensure you're using a good tripod at or near the shortest focus distance.

Fujifilm lens jargon explained

There are two main classifications of Fujinon lenses: XC and XF. Both of these are designed for the APS-C Fujifilm X-mount (check out our separate guide to the best Fujifilm GF lenses for Fujifilm's selection of medium format glass).

If you're on a budget, then you'll likely be looking at the XC range of lenses. Designed to be compact and portable, XC glass is generally more affordable than XF options. If you have an entry-level Fujifilm camera, such as the Fujifilm X-A7 and Fujifilm X-T200, then XC lenses should be perfect for you.

Meanwhile, XF lenses are designed to deliver fantastic image quality and a top performance. Featuring a more robust construction (usually with metal barrels and mounting plates), XF lenses are typically a little more expensive than their XC counterparts.

For those photographers looking for the very best in optical quality, there are three 'Red Badge' XF zoom lenses. These are designed to represent the best Fujifilm lenses in the X-mount line-up.

You may have also noticed that most Fujifilm lenses feature a string of letters after their name. If the lens has the letter 'R', then this means that it has a manual aperture ring, giving the user quick aperture control in manual and aperture-priority shooting modes. Meanwhile, other lettering can include 'WR' (Weather-Resistant), 'OIS' (Optical Image Stabilization) and 'LM' (Linear Motor).

