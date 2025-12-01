Cyber Monday camera deals – Our live feed of all the latest deals as they drop, all day long!

Black Friday has given way to Cyber Monday, but that hasn't slowed the camera deals one iota.

The savings are still going strong – and I'm here with the DCW team all day long, to keep you updated on all the best savings as soon as they appear. Some of the offers from Black Friday are still hanging around, but retailers big and small have been saving some of the best deals for today. And because this is a single-day sale, stock on these offers is often limited.

The Digital Camera World team focuses its efforts on cameras, lenses and accessories we’ve tested ourselves, gear we actually rate and savings that hold up under scrutiny. Whether it’s a major discount on a flagship body or a genuinely useful bundle for beginners, if it’s listed here it’s because it’s worth your attention.

Where to find the best Cyber Monday camera deals

Amazon: 1000s of Cyber Monday camera & photo deals﻿

Adorama: Save up to $800 on select cameras

B&H Photo Video: Deals upto $900 off big camera brands

Walmart: Up to 50% off DSLR, Mirrorless & action cameras

Best Buy: Save on TVs, laptops, appliances

Canon USA: Instant savings on new or refurbished cameras & lenses

Sony USA: Up to $900 off Alpha cameras

GoPro: $150 off Hero13 Black bundle

Moment: 25% off filters and straps

Polaroid: Save up to 50% on cameras and accessories

Camera shopping expert Camera shopping expert James Artaius Editor in Chief I've been helming Digital Camera World since 2019, I've been a professional photographer and trainer since 2014, and I've been writing about cameras and tech since 2005. In that time I've used, reviewed, tried and tested almost every camera that's come to market – so I know a good camera and I know a good camera deal when I see one! I'll be working hard today to bring you the best deals I can find across the web, from hot savings to stock alerts.

My favorite deals

Save 32% Chuzhao TLR camera: was $49.99 now $33.98 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The ultimate retro compact camera, the Chuzhao is a TLR-inspired camera that boasts a traditional top-down screen (with pop-out finder!) and takes square-format images and video. It's featured on the latest DCW podcast where we remarked what a great price it was at $50 – at $34, everyone should have one!

For beginners Save $180.99 Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens: was $679.99 now $499 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is is our top recommendation as a camera for beginners. The Canon R100 is a compact mirrorless camera with a 24.1MP APS-C sensor and Dual Pixel AF (autofocus) for fast, accurate focus in stills. It shoots up to 6.5fps (frames per second), and records 4K video at 24p, though with a 1.55x crop and contrast AF. The kit includes the versatile 18-45mm lens, perfect for everyday use. See review

Film feel Save $200 Fujifilm X Half: was $849 now $649 at Adorama Read more Read less ▼ I have a feeling a lot of people have been waiting for a decent discount on the Fujifilm X Half, and here it is. This charming little camera is a fixed-lens compact with a difference. It’s designed to replicate the feel of shooting with a retro, half-frame film camera, spitting out lovely 3:4 images that are perfect for social media. Whether you’re looking for your first camera or something that’s bags of fun, this one is highly recommended at this price.

full frame bargain Save $400 Canon EOS RP: was $1,149 now $749 at Adorama Read more Read less ▼ It's a few years old, but the Canon EOS RP offers an affordable, lightweight entry into full-frame photography, delivering crisp 26.2 MP images and access to Canon’s expanding RF lens ecosystem. Includes $258.99 worth of extras for FREE

Mini mirrorless Save $259 Nikon Z30 + 16-50mm: was $955.95 now $696.95 at BHPhoto Read more Read less ▼ One of the smallest interchangeable lens cameras around. The Nikon Z30 is geared towards vlogging, but the camera's small size also makes it a good compact camera alternative. Buy it if you want something affordable and small that still takes great images. Avoid it if you want a viewfinder or need to photograph fast action. If you buy from B&H throws in a memory card and camera bag at no extra cost.

Save $302 Panasonic Lumix S9 (in Pink): was $1,499.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The pink Panasonic LUMIX S9 combines full-frame power with stylish design, delivering exceptional image quality and 6K video performance in a compact, creator-friendly body that stands out from the crowd.

Best seller Save $701.99 Sony A7 IV : was $2,699.99 now $1,998 at BHPhoto Read more Read less ▼ A really popular choice with enthusiast photographers, the Sony Alpha 7 IV is a powerful full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers exceptional image quality, advanced autofocus, and 4K 60p video, making it a true hybrid workhorse for professionals and hobbyists alike. Includes free spare battery and memory card.

lowest-ever price Save $192.50 DJI Osmo 360: was $549.99 now $357.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This little 360 action camera was only released in the summer, making this a truly incredible deal. 8K / 30p and 4K / 100p 360-degree footage, D-log, 105GB of onboard storage, IP68 waterproofing, the ability to work down to -20 degrees. It’d be quicker to list what the DJI Osmo 360 can’t do!

Cult camera Save $10 Camp Snap Camera: was $69 now $59 at Camp Snap Read more Read less ▼ This fun and basic digital camera doesn't have a screen – so you don't see your shots until you are back home, so gives a similar experience to using an old film camera. Colors are extremely limited, so be quick to get the one you want!

Analog bundle Save $15 Kodak Ektar H35N: was $74.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This basic 35mm film camera shoots in half-frame – doubling the number of analog images you get from a roll of film. Comes with a roll of Kodak UltraMax color print film. See review

Save $17.99 Polaroid Go Generation 2 + free wrist strap: was $89.99 now $72 at Polaroid Read more Read less ▼ The smallest analog instant camera in the world, the Go is absolutely brilliant fun and an instant conversation starter. It does double exposures and has a self-timer, and is the ideal size for small hands if you have kids. I think everyone should have one of these!

Save $50 Canon RF 28mm f/2.8 STM value bundle: was $349 now $299 at Adorama Read more Read less ▼ Not only do you get the brilliant 28mm pancake lens (a 45mm equivalent on APS-C bodies), Adorama throws in great extras like a filter kit, lens case and cleaning kit. The saving alone makes this a great deal, but with the added goodies it's an absolute no-brainer.