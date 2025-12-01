Cyber Monday camera deals – Our live feed of all the latest deals as they drop, all day long!
Cameras, lenses, photography accessories – we're tracking the top Cyber Monday camera deals throughout the day
Black Friday has given way to Cyber Monday, but that hasn't slowed the camera deals one iota.
The savings are still going strong – and I'm here with the DCW team all day long, to keep you updated on all the best savings as soon as they appear. Some of the offers from Black Friday are still hanging around, but retailers big and small have been saving some of the best deals for today. And because this is a single-day sale, stock on these offers is often limited.
The Digital Camera World team focuses its efforts on cameras, lenses and accessories we’ve tested ourselves, gear we actually rate and savings that hold up under scrutiny. Whether it’s a major discount on a flagship body or a genuinely useful bundle for beginners, if it’s listed here it’s because it’s worth your attention.
I've been helming Digital Camera World since 2019, I've been a professional photographer and trainer since 2014, and I've been writing about cameras and tech since 2005. In that time I've used, reviewed, tried and tested almost every camera that's come to market – so I know a good camera and I know a good camera deal when I see one! I'll be working hard today to bring you the best deals I can find across the web, from hot savings to stock alerts.
My favorite deals
The ultimate retro compact camera, the Chuzhao is a TLR-inspired camera that boasts a traditional top-down screen (with pop-out finder!) and takes square-format images and video. It's featured on the latest DCW podcast where we remarked what a great price it was at $50 – at $34, everyone should have one!
This is is our top recommendation as a camera for beginners. The Canon R100 is a compact mirrorless camera with a 24.1MP APS-C sensor and Dual Pixel AF (autofocus) for fast, accurate focus in stills. It shoots up to 6.5fps (frames per second), and records 4K video at 24p, though with a 1.55x crop and contrast AF. The kit includes the versatile 18-45mm lens, perfect for everyday use.
I have a feeling a lot of people have been waiting for a decent discount on the Fujifilm X Half, and here it is. This charming little camera is a fixed-lens compact with a difference. It’s designed to replicate the feel of shooting with a retro, half-frame film camera, spitting out lovely 3:4 images that are perfect for social media. Whether you’re looking for your first camera or something that’s bags of fun, this one is highly recommended at this price.
$50 coupon applied in cart
It's a few years old, but the Canon EOS RP offers an affordable, lightweight entry into full-frame photography, delivering crisp 26.2 MP images and access to Canon’s expanding RF lens ecosystem. Includes $258.99 worth of extras for FREE
See review
One of the smallest interchangeable lens cameras around. The Nikon Z30 is geared towards vlogging, but the camera's small size also makes it a good compact camera alternative. Buy it if you want something affordable and small that still takes great images. Avoid it if you want a viewfinder or need to photograph fast action. If you buy from B&H throws in a memory card and camera bag at no extra cost.
See review
The pink Panasonic LUMIX S9 combines full-frame power with stylish design, delivering exceptional image quality and 6K video performance in a compact, creator-friendly body that stands out from the crowd.
A really popular choice with enthusiast photographers, the Sony Alpha 7 IV is a powerful full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers exceptional image quality, advanced autofocus, and 4K 60p video, making it a true hybrid workhorse for professionals and hobbyists alike. Includes free spare battery and memory card.
See review
The Canon PowerShot V1 is a video-first compact with a built-in 16–50mm zoom, a large 1.4-inch sensor, and unlimited 4K recording - made for creators on the move.
See review
This little 360 action camera was only released in the summer, making this a truly incredible deal. 8K / 30p and 4K / 100p 360-degree footage, D-log, 105GB of onboard storage, IP68 waterproofing, the ability to work down to -20 degrees. It’d be quicker to list what the DJI Osmo 360 can’t do!
This fun and basic digital camera doesn't have a screen – so you don't see your shots until you are back home, so gives a similar experience to using an old film camera. Colors are extremely limited, so be quick to get the one you want!
This basic 35mm film camera shoots in half-frame – doubling the number of analog images you get from a roll of film. Comes with a roll of Kodak UltraMax color print film. See review
The smallest analog instant camera in the world, the Go is absolutely brilliant fun and an instant conversation starter. It does double exposures and has a self-timer, and is the ideal size for small hands if you have kids. I think everyone should have one of these!
Non-new member price $79.99
Not only do you get the brilliant 28mm pancake lens (a 45mm equivalent on APS-C bodies), Adorama throws in great extras like a filter kit, lens case and cleaning kit. The saving alone makes this a great deal, but with the added goodies it's an absolute no-brainer.
This is a big saving for a camera backpack. If you’re a serious photographer, it’s got ample room for a pro-grade body and plenty of lenses, not to mention all manner of straps and pockets. It's even rated to suit some carry-on requirements. I have a Lowepro bag myself, and it’s always weathered whatever I’ve thrown at it!
LIve blog
My favorite of the Instax printers, the Instax Link Wide has a decent $14.42 discount right now – and Amazon only has 4 left in stock, so don't waste any time if you want one!
$168.99 $154.57 at Amazon
The S9 isn't just one of the smallest full-frame cameras you can get, it's also one of the best on the market for content creators, with its 6K video, open gate capture, in-body image stabilization and Real Time LUTs.
Best of all, the Panasonic Lumix S9 has been discounted by $302, making this powerful, portable package incredible value for money!
$1,499.99 $1,197.99 at Amazon
If you're looking to get into Nikon's fantastic Z system, or you just want a super compact and capable mirrorless camera, you can't go far wrong with the Nikon Z30 with 16-50mm DX lens – reduced by $259 right now! It even includes a free bag and 128GB memory card.
🇺🇸 $955.95 $696.95 at B&H
Every serious mobile production house has at least one of these drives! And with $35 off, the LaCie 4TB Rugged USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 External Hard Drive is worth adding to your arsenal.
With a drop resistance of up to 4 feet, crush resistance of up to 1 ton along with rain resistance, it's the ultimate take-anywhere storage option.
$159.99 $124.99 at B&H
We talk about this camera on the new episode of the DCW podcast! We've been very taken with the Chuzhao TLR camera, and at $16 off it's even more attractive – and is perfectly priced for gifting this holiday season!
$49.99 $33.98 at Amazon
This is a phenomenal deal on I light that I've used and love! The Rotolight Aeos 2 Pro Imagemaker Kit has been slashed by a huge $1,050 – that's almost half price.
I absolutely adore this light – as I said in my Rotolight Aeos 2 Pro review: "For stills and video shooters alike, the Aeos 2 Pro is an absolute game changer. If you've never used gels but always wanted to try them, this is the best entry point; if you rely on gels for your imaging, this is utterly essential.
"Like the original Aeos 2, the Pro Edition carries a premium price tag – but when it comes to lighting, you get what you pay for. And what you're paying for here is the most versatile, adaptable lighting instrument on the market."
$2,049 $999 at Adorama
Been looking for a compact camera? How about a compact camera you can take anywhere – to the sandy beach, into the salty sea, to the freezing arctic or the scorching desert… or even the ultimate test of all, into the hands of your kids!
The OM System Tough TG-7 is my constant companion, a brilliant everyday companion that goes everywhere and takes great photos and 4K video – and it's been slashed by $151!
$649.99 $499 at Amazon US