Shopping for gear at the end of the year but before Black Friday often feels like a bit of a gamble, debating whether the actual day after Thanksgiving will bring better deals or not. But Nikon photographers don’t have to wonder – several Nikon cameras and lenses have already been discounted in a sale that’s scheduled to continue to the end of November.

In Nikon’s Holiday Deals, prices have dropped by anywhere from $100 to $1,200 on cameras, lenses, and kits. Retailer B&H lists a November 30 end date for the sale, which means the deals that just dropped on November 6 will continue through Black Friday, no guesswork required. Adorama also has a price guarantee for VIP rewards members that will refund the difference if you find the item at a lower price.

The discounts run across more than 30 different Nikon products, but as someone who reviews cameras for a living, some are better than others. These are my top picks for Nikon Black Friday deals across the best Nikon cameras and the best Z-mount lenses.

Lowest ever Nikon deals

Lowest ever price Nikon 40mm f/2 SE: was $326.95 now $226.95 at BHPhoto The Nikon Z 40mm f/2 SE is a tiny prime lens designed to create a lighter mirrorless system. It's a tempting pick for Nikon photographers who want to create a more compact system without buying a compact camera. According to price trackers, this is the lowest price the lens has been yet in the US. It's a retro-inspired lens designed to match the Zf. <p>This deal is available from <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1803575-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_40mm_f_2.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" target="_blank">B&H and <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l5pnyB/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adorama.com%2Fnkz402se.html" target="_blank">Adorama. This deal is available from B&H and Adorama.

Black Friday deals on Nikon cameras

Black Friday deals on Nikon lenses

You may also like

Browse the best Nikon cameras, the best Nikon lenses, or the best Black Friday camera deals.