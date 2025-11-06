Nikon is taking the guesswork out of Black Friday. Nikon's holiday sale has dropped early with the lowest-ever prices on some cameras, lenses
Nikon's Black Friday Deals range from the lowest ever price on the Nikon Z5 II to $550 off the 24-70mm f/2.8
Shopping for gear at the end of the year but before Black Friday often feels like a bit of a gamble, debating whether the actual day after Thanksgiving will bring better deals or not. But Nikon photographers don’t have to wonder – several Nikon cameras and lenses have already been discounted in a sale that’s scheduled to continue to the end of November.
In Nikon’s Holiday Deals, prices have dropped by anywhere from $100 to $1,200 on cameras, lenses, and kits. Retailer B&H lists a November 30 end date for the sale, which means the deals that just dropped on November 6 will continue through Black Friday, no guesswork required. Adorama also has a price guarantee for VIP rewards members that will refund the difference if you find the item at a lower price.
The discounts run across more than 30 different Nikon products, but as someone who reviews cameras for a living, some are better than others. These are my top picks for Nikon Black Friday deals across the best Nikon cameras and the best Z-mount lenses.
Lowest ever Nikon deals
Nikon's entry-level full-frame camera is no slouch – the Z5 II's balance between features and price makes it one of the best cameras you can get for the price. Price trackers indicate that the $1,596.95 sale price is the lowest the Z5 II body has been since its launch.<p>The body-only is $250 off list price, but the kits <a href="http://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1889824-REG/nikon_1688_z5_ii_mirrorless_camera.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" target="_blank">with the 24-200mm and <a href="http://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1889825-REG/nikon_2018_z5_ii_mirrorless_camera.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" target="_blank">24-50mm lenses are also $250 off too.<p>This deal is available from several retailers, including <a href="http://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1889823-REG/nikon_1680_z5_ii_mirrorless_camera.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" target="_blank">B&H, <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FNikon-Full-Frame-mirrorless-Stills-Camera%2Fdp%2FB0F3HJD64Y%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" target="_blank">Adorama, and <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FNikon-Full-Frame-mirrorless-Stills-Camera%2Fdp%2FB0F3HJD64Y%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" target="_blank">Amazon.<p><a href="https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/cameras/nikon-z5-ii-review"><strong>Read the full Nikon Z5 II review
This is the lowest price that I've ever seen for Nikon's silver Zf. Granted, the silver version hasn't been around long as the original black, but it's still a nice $300 off Nikon's full-frame retro mirrorless. The options with the colored wraps are $1,996.95, but the one with a black wrap is $1,896.95.<p>The <a href="http://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1918831-REG/nikon_2014_nikon_zf_mirrorless_camera.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" target="_blank">kit with the 40mm f/2 lens is also discounted by $300 at $2,136.95.<p>This deal is available at multiple retailers, but <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1862614-REG/nikon_zf_mirrorless_camera_with.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking">B&H includes a memory card and bag at no extra cost.<p><a href="https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/reviews/nikon-zf-review"><strong>Read the full Nikon Zf review
The Nikon Z 40mm f/2 SE is a tiny prime lens designed to create a lighter mirrorless system. It's a tempting pick for Nikon photographers who want to create a more compact system without buying a compact camera. According to price trackers, this is the lowest price the lens has been yet in the US. It's a retro-inspired lens designed to match the Zf.<p>This deal is available from <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1803575-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_40mm_f_2.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" target="_blank">B&H and <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l5pnyB/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adorama.com%2Fnkz402se.html" target="_blank">Adorama.
If price matters more than retro style, the Nikon Z 40mm f/2 slides in at just under $200 for a highly portable prime lens. This isn't the first time the lens has been this low, but it's back down to its lowest-ever price, according to Amazon price trackers.<p><a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1703858-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_28mm_f_2_8.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" target="_blank">B&H pairs this deal with a UV filter, while <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l5pnyB/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adorama.com%2Fnkz402.html" target="_blank">Adorama adds in a free Glimmerglass filter.<p><a href="https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/reviews/nikon-z-40mm-f2-review"><strong>Read the full Nikon Z 40mm f/2 review
Like the 40mm SE, the Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 SE is a retro-styled lens designed to create a more portable camera system. This is a nice option for photographers who want a wide-angle setup that's highly portable.<p><a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1796836-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_28mm_f_2_8.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" target="_blank">B&H pairs this lens deal with a free UV filter, while <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l5pnyB/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adorama.com%2Fnkz2828.html" target="_blank">Adorama adds in a free Glimmerglass filter.<p><a href="https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/reviews/nikon-z-28mm-f28-se-review"><strong>Read the Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 SE review
Black Friday deals on Nikon cameras
The Nikon Z6 III's full-frame sensor and fast autofocus without breaching flagship-level prices make the mirrorless the best Nikon for most. The camera's versatile list of features typically costs $2,696, but Black Friday deals cut $600 off that price.<p>The kit with <a href="http://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1924068-REG/nikon_2039_nikon_z6_iii_mirrorless.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" target="_blank">a 28-400mm lens is also $900 off and the kit with <a href="http://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1924069-REG/nikon_2040_nikon_z6_iii_mirrorless.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" target="_blank">a 50mm f/1.4 portrait lens is $700 off if you don't yet have a lens.<p><a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1853975-REG/nikon_z6_iii_mirrorless_camera.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" target="_blank">B&H includes a free bag and memory card with this deal, while <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l5pnyB/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adorama.com%2Fnkz6m3.html" target="_blank">Adorama includes a memory card, battery, and Capture One subscription.<p><a href="https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/reviews/nikon-z6-iii-review-a-dream-camera-for-content-creators-through-to-enthusiast-and-pro-photographers"><strong>Read the full Nikon Z6 III review
Nikon doesn't have a compact camera, but the mirrorless Z30 feels close. The Z30 is a compact mirrorless with a small kit lens with a feature set that's geared towards beginners and vloggers.<p><strong><a href="https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/reviews/nikon-z30-review"><strong>Read the full Nikon Z30 review
The Nikon Z8 is the crème de la crème of Nikons. It's not quite as pricey or bulky as the flagship Z9, but it still packs in an impressive 45.7MP full-frame sensor with bursts up to 120fps.<p><a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1781431-REG/nikon_z8_mirrorless_camera.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" target="_blank">B&H includes a free bag and memory card, while <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l5pnyB/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adorama.com%2Fnkz8.html" target="_blank">Adorama includes a memory card, battery, and Capture One subscription.<p><a href="https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/reviews/nikon-z8-review"><strong>Read the full Nikon Z8 review
The Nikon Z7 II is getting a bit older now, but it's still one of the most affordable ways to get a high-resolution Nikon full-frame mirrorless.<p><strong><a href="https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/reviews/nikon-z7-ii-review"><strong>Read the full Nikon Z7 II review
Black Friday deals on Nikon lenses
The Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S is Nikon's best Macro lens, but its pro-line optics typically come with a high price tag. A $250 price drop helps this lens slide under $900.<p><a href="https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/reviews/nikon-z8-review"><strong>Read the full Nikon MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S review
The Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4 S earned a five-star rating for its excellent image quality and compact design. It's an excellent option for ultra-wide, as long as you don't need an aperture brighter than f/4.<p><a href="https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/reviews/nikon-nikkor-z-14-30mm-f4-s-review"><strong>Read the Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4 S review
There are two types of travel lenses: tiny lenses for a lightweight setup and versatile zooms that replace multiple lenses in one. The Nikon Z 24-200mm f/4-5.6 falls in the latter category. The versatility earned the lens top honors as the best Nikon lens for travel.<p><a href="https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/reviews/nikon-z-24-200mm-f4-63-vr-review"><strong>Read the full Nikon Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 review
Nikon has a newer II version of this lens, but it's nearly $2,800. The older Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8 S has now dropped to under $2K in the pre-holiday sales. That's an excellent price for a workhorse lens.<p><a href="https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/reviews/nikkor-z-24-70mm-f28-s-review"><strong>Read the full Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S review
Pro-grade telephoto lenses are among the priciest options – and the Nikon 600mm f/6.3 VR S has an impressive $1,200 off. No, the price is still nothing to sneeze at, but it's the lowest price the lens has been at in six months, which is going to be highly tempting for some sports and wildlife photographers.<p><a href="https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/reviews/nikon-z-600mm-f63-vr-s-review"><strong>Read the full Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S review
