These are the Best Nikon Black Friday deals

Black Friday may still be a week away, but the sales have already started, and Nikon gear is leading the early wave. We’ve seen some standout pre–Black Friday discounts arrive ahead of schedule, with more expected to follow very soon.
Amazon officially launches its Black Friday Week event on November 20th, so we can expect even bigger Nikon savings to drop as we approach the main event on November 28th.
Our camera experts have tested every Nikon model, from pro full-frame bodies to budget-friendly compacts, so you can rely on our guide to the best Nikon cameras to find the right fit - and when it comes to lenses, we’ll help you navigate the strongest deals on both Nikon Z and Nikon F glass as the early Black Friday offers continue to build.
- Updated November 19: Updated prices and checked stock on all products.
Best Nikon Black Friday Camera deals in the US
The Nikon D850 is a rock-solid 45.7MP workhorse that delivers stunning detail, huge dynamic range, and pro-grade reliability for everything from weddings to wild landscapes.
Nikon's all-rounder boasts specs fit for any occasion: a 24.5MP full-frame sensor capable of 14fps bursts, 4K 60p or FullHD 120p video, with dual memory card slots, and in-body image stabilization.
The Nikon Z6 III is a versatile full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers superb image quality, lightning-fast autofocus, and impressive 6K video recording - making it ideal for both photographers and hybrid creators.
The Nikon Z30 is geared towards vlogging, but the camera's small size also makes it a good compact camera alternative. Buy it if you want something affordable and small that still takes great images. Avoid it if you want a viewfinder or need to photograph fast action. If you buy from B&H, you can get a memory card and camera bag at no extra cost.
It's tailor-made for sports, wildlife and aviation photography – even astrophotography, thanks to its reach – and our reviewer found that it was "razor-sharp" at every focal length at which it was tested. The lens also features an FLC fluorine coating that repels dust, water droplets, grease and dirt – and its anti-reflective properties enhance image clarity.
The Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S delivers impressive reach in a surprisingly lightweight build, offering sharp, stabilised performance ideal for wildlife and sports shooters.
Best Nikon Black Friday Camera deals in the UK
This is one of the best deals we have seen on this bridge camera this year. The P950 has a whopping 83x zoom lens - with an equivalent focal length range of 24-2,000mm.
The first of the retro-style mirrorless cameras from Nikon features a 21MP DX-format sensor which can also record 4K video.
The latest full-frame mirrorless release from Nikon is slowly starting to fall in price – and this is one of the best deals we have seen so far.
This is an incredible deal on a superb camera that excels in both still photography and videography, regardless of the challenge. Available for the same price at London Camera Exchange.
The lens that does it all – with an incredible 14.2x focal length range, this superzoom can turn itself to practically any subject matter.
This supertelephoto zoom is a great choice for bird photography, safari adventures and sporting events.
We think this is the best price we have seen on this fast telephoto lens – probably the one focal length range that every professional photographer has in their kit bag.
If you're looking for a pro-grade ultra-wide zoom from Nikon, look no further. With its ultra-wide 14-24mm range, this is perfect for architecture or landscape photography.
Black Friday FAQs
What is Black Friday?
The modern meaning of Black Friday began in the US during the 1970s, denoting the Friday after Thanksgiving, which marks the beginning of the busy Christmas shopping season. More retailers started to use Black Friday to launch sales, with some dramatic discounts available to savvy shoppers. In the last 10 years or so, Black Friday has spread beyond the US to become a near-global phenomenon.
Even with other promotions and sales during the year, such as Amazon Prime Day, the weeks leading into Black Friday and the weekend itself are always a great time to find the best bargains.
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday officially begins on Friday, November 28, 2025. However, many major retailers start rolling out early deals well before the big day – often a week or even two in advance. The event then continues through the weekend and wraps up on Cyber Monday, December 1, when you’ll find the final wave of offers before prices return to normal.
Do I need a Amazon Prime subscription for Black Friday?
Short answer: No, you don’t need Amazon Prime to shop Black Friday deals.
However, if you plan to buy mainly from Amazon, Prime is certainly worth having. Some of the biggest discounts (including Lightning Deals) are Prime-exclusive, and you’ll get fast, free delivery that helps you snag limited-stock items in time.
If you’re not a member, consider the 30-day free trial for the event, and better yet, if you're a student, Amazon is offering you 6 months for FREE! - You can always cancel before it renews.
