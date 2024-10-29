The best Canon Black Friday deals so far in 2024

Looking for the best Canon Black Friday deals? It is still a few weeks until the big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales weekend - but we are already spotting some great early discounts - including on Canon kit.

Our expert team has years of experience in shooting with Canon gear, so you can rely on our guide to the best Canon cameras to find the model you want. We will also steer you to the best sale offers on Canon lenses and camcorders in our constant hunt for the best Black Friday camera deals in the UK.

Best Black Friday Canon Camera deals

Canon EOS R5 | was $3,899 | now $2,899

Save $1,000 at Amazon The original 8K powerhouse is nearly a grand off – a stunning saving! With its 45MP stills and hi-res video capabilities, this is the best camera for all-purpose shooting.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II + RF 24-105mm|was $3,599|now $3,099

Save $500 at Amazon In our review, we said that this camera "makes mincemeat of other hybrids" and we mean every word. It's Canon's fastest camera and, with more AF tracking modes, it's a real beast. Throw in the 24-105mm, this deal is incredible.

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $599.99 | now $378.88

Save $220.12 at Walmart Canon's most junior body is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor delivers stunning image quality, with great AF and a beginner-friendly guided menu system. Its versatile kit lens (a 28.8-72mm equivalent) can handle just about any scenario to get you shooting right away.

Canon EOS R100 body|was $479.99|now $299

SAVE $180 at B&H Photo Grab this amazing entry-level mirrorless for a steal, at this price with 4K video and 24MP stills you can't go wrong!

When will the Black Friday camera deals start?

This year, the official Black Friday weekend takes place from Friday 29 November through to Monday 2 December 2024 (Cyber Monday), and that's when we expect to see the bulk of the best camera deals. However, there will be some great offers available before and after this weekend - which we will be monitoring from now through to the New Year. We will keep adding to the list when we see notable discounts.