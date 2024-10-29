The best Canon Black Friday deals so far in 2024

Looking for the best Canon Black Friday deals? It is still a few weeks until the big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales weekend - but we are already spotting some great early discounts - including on Canon kit.
Our expert team has years of experience in shooting with Canon gear, so you can rely on our guide to the best Canon cameras to find the model you want. We will also steer you to the best sale offers on Canon lenses and camcorders in our constant hunt for the best Black Friday camera deals in the UK.
Top retailers
Best Black Friday Canon Camera deals
Canon EOS R5 | was $3,899 | now $2,899
Save $1,000 at Amazon The original 8K powerhouse is nearly a grand off – a stunning saving! With its 45MP stills and hi-res video capabilities, this is the best camera for all-purpose shooting.
Canon EOS R6 Mark II + RF 24-105mm|was $3,599|now $3,099
Save $500 at Amazon In our review, we said that this camera "makes mincemeat of other hybrids" and we mean every word. It's Canon's fastest camera and, with more AF tracking modes, it's a real beast. Throw in the 24-105mm, this deal is incredible.
Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $599.99 | now $378.88
Save $220.12 at Walmart Canon's most junior body is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor delivers stunning image quality, with great AF and a beginner-friendly guided menu system. Its versatile kit lens (a 28.8-72mm equivalent) can handle just about any scenario to get you shooting right away.
Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit | $829 | $499
SAVE $330 at Amazon With a 24.2MP sensor, a viewfinder and advanced autofocus, the R100 is a great entry into the EOS R system. The RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 and RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 lenses are both image stabilized, for smooth shooting.
Canon EOS R100 body|was $479.99|now $299
SAVE $180 at B&H Photo Grab this amazing entry-level mirrorless for a steal, at this price with 4K video and 24MP stills you can't go wrong!