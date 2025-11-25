There aren't many camcorder deals this Black Friday – but here are the best

By published

There aren't lots of camcorder deals this year – but there are still some big savings to be had already

Panasonic camcorder with Black Friday camcorder deals flash
Technically, we are at the end of this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales - but there are still lots of big camera deal discounts available... In our hunt for bargains, we have kept our eye out for camcorder deals too. To be honest, there haven't been that many - but we thought we should at least share the ones that we have found - as some of them provide the best price that we have seen on that particular model. (Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

🇺🇸 Black Friday camcorder deals in the US

Hollyland Venus Liv
Save $450
Hollyland Venus Liv: was $949 now $499 at BHPhoto
This is an unusual camcorder that is primarily designed for live streaming. It has a 3x zoom, and a 5in LCD screen, but its USP is that it is designed to make shooting vertical video as easy as horizontal video.

Zoom Q8
Save $150
Zoom Q8: was $399.99 now $249.99 at BHPhoto
Zoom is best known for its pro-grade portable audio recorders, but this model also shoots video with its fixed wide-angle lens.

Sony FX30
Sony FX30: was $2,099.99 now $1,798 at Adorama
Whether you are a budding filmmaker looking for your next pro-grade cinema camera or looking for a first-class B-cam on set, the interchangeble-lens Sony FX30 is an excellent choice. Its Super 35 sensor can record in 4K up to 120fps. Comes with free spare battery, memory card and bag.

🇬🇧 Black Friday camcorder deals in the UK

Sony AX43 4K
Save £106.24
Sony AX43 4K: was £781.24 now £675 at Amazon
Featuring SteadyShot technology for smooth video footage, 20x optical zoom, Fast Intelligent AF and a long battery life of up to 235 minute continuous shooting.

Sony FX30
Sony FX30: was £1,799 now £1,499 at Clifton Cameras
Whether you are a budding filmmaker looking for your next pro-grade cinema camera or looking for a first-class B-cam on set, the Sony FX30 with its UHD 4K up to 120fps is an excellent choice.

Canon XA60
Canon XA60: was £1,539 now £1,339 at Wex Photo Video
This pro camcorder offers 4K recording from a 1/2.3-type sensor - and handily provides live streaming via its UVC-compatible USB-C socket.

Panasonic X1600
Save £150
Panasonic X1600: was £1,449 now £1,299 at Amazon
A professional camcorder with a 25x zoom and a 1/2.5in sensor. You can shoot in 4K, but a useful feature of this model is you can capture at 120fps in Full HD, for superb slow-motion effects. Built-in wifi and live streaming capability adds to its content creation credentials.

Check out our full guide to the best camcorders

