There aren't many camcorder deals this Black Friday – but here are the best
There aren't lots of camcorder deals this year – but there are still some big savings to be had already
🇺🇸 Black Friday camcorder deals in the US
This is an unusual camcorder that is primarily designed for live streaming. It has a 3x zoom, and a 5in LCD screen, but its USP is that it is designed to make shooting vertical video as easy as horizontal video.
Zoom is best known for its pro-grade portable audio recorders, but this model also shoots video with its fixed wide-angle lens.
Whether you are a budding filmmaker looking for your next pro-grade cinema camera or looking for a first-class B-cam on set, the interchangeble-lens Sony FX30 is an excellent choice. Its Super 35 sensor can record in 4K up to 120fps. Comes with free spare battery, memory card and bag.
🇬🇧 Black Friday camcorder deals in the UK
Featuring SteadyShot technology for smooth video footage, 20x optical zoom, Fast Intelligent AF and a long battery life of up to 235 minute continuous shooting.
Whether you are a budding filmmaker looking for your next pro-grade cinema camera or looking for a first-class B-cam on set, the Sony FX30 with its UHD 4K up to 120fps is an excellent choice.
This pro camcorder offers 4K recording from a 1/2.3-type sensor - and handily provides live streaming via its UVC-compatible USB-C socket.
A professional camcorder with a 25x zoom and a 1/2.5in sensor. You can shoot in 4K, but a useful feature of this model is you can capture at 120fps in Full HD, for superb slow-motion effects. Built-in wifi and live streaming capability adds to its content creation credentials.
