These are the best gifts for photographers, and they're what I want for Christmas!
Dear Santa, I've been a very good photographer this year…
With the Holiday Season upon us, you'll no doubt be in a mild panic deliberating just what on earth to get for your nearest and dearest. Well, I'm a photographer, and this is what's on my wish list! I reckon you can't go too far wrong with something similar for the hard-to-please photographer in your life.
I'm being realistic here. I'm not listing top-of-the-line pro cameras or expensive lenses; those are for me to scrimp and save for! No, these are affordable pressies, and while I've earmarked the specific gifts that I want, I've linked to the wider buying guides they appear in so you can select the perfect option for whoever you're buying for to unwrap on December 25…
I reckon that there's no better gift than a digital photo frame, and I've got my eye on the Aura Aspen. It's well-priced for a top-quality frame, and because images are stored in the cloud, there's no limit to the number of photos it can display. The best thing, though, is that Aura frames have a QR code on the packaging that enables you to preload it with images of loved ones without first opening up the packaging, so the photos are there the instant the recipient plugs it in.
What could be better than a pair of socks at Christmas? How about a pair of socks and an iPhone case? Pitaka has released a Christmas Gift Box edition of its super-thin, super-light, super-protective iPhone 17 case made from high-tech amarid fibers, so it remains super-strong, too. The case features a festive weave and comes with a matching pair of socks to keep your toes toasty. For those who like a bit of bling, there are also limited-edition Glints of Gold cases with gold threads interwoven into the fibers. After all, a phone is the camera most of us use most of the time.
When surrounded by friends and family over the festive season, group selfies are obligatory. The KraftGeek Variety Tripod can support either a phone or mirrorless camera, has an impressive 62.5-inch reach to fit everyone into the shot, comes with a Bluetooth remote so you can capture the moment when everyone is smiling, and the handle hides three pop-out legs that transform it from a selfie stick into a tripod, offering the ultimate in flexibility. Multiple cold shoe mounts enable the easy attachment of accessories, such as microphones and LED panels, making it perfect for content creators.
Sure, my camera came with a strap in the box, but quite frankly, it's a pain in the neck, especially when I'm out and about with a big telephoto lens attached to the front. With the BlackRapid Sport Breathe, the camera strap goes across the photographer's body with the camera body hanging upside-down at the hip, held securely by the tripod attachment screw, and ready to slide up the strap to the eye for shooting at a moment's notice
You can never have too many camera bags, if you ask me, and the one I've got my eye on is the Nomatic (in North America)/Gomatic (everywhere else) LUMA Camera Sling 12L. This shoulder/sling bag comes in loads of stylish colors (or boring black, if that's your preference), and includes a metal frame to retain its shape. The feature that put it on my 'want' list is its magnetic seal, which allows for quick and easy access to its innards without constantly zipping and unzipping the bag.
