This compact camera is a pocket powerhouse! Panasonic's Lumix ZS99 / TZ99 is still reduced for Cyber Monday

Everyone wants a compact camera right now, and this is one of the smartest recommendations on the market: the Panasonic Lumix ZS99, which is called the TZ99 in the United Kingdom.

The camera has been discounted in both regions, with a $55 saving in the US and a smaller but still welcome £20 reduction in the UK.

I've no idea how long this Cyber Monday camera deal will hang around, so if it's of interest I recommend adding it to your cart ASAP…

🇺🇸 US deal

Save $55 Panasonic Lumix ZS99: was $699.95 now $644.95 at Walmart This pocket powerhouse packs an equivalent 24-720mm superzoom Leica lens – perfect for everyday, family and travel photography. Its 20.3MP sensor enables you to capture wide-angle street scenes and intimate moments, as well as a telephoto zoom for far-off landmarks or action that's taking place in the distance. It even takes 4K 30p video, and you're supported by 5-axis stabilization to compensate for camera shake.

🇬🇧 UK deal

Save £20 Panasonic Lumix TZ99: was £549 now £529 at Amazon This pocket powerhouse packs an equivalent 24-720mm superzoom Leica lens – perfect for everyday, family and travel photography. Its 20.3MP sensor enables you to capture wide-angle street scenes and intimate moments, as well as a telephoto zoom for far-off landmarks or action that's taking place in the distance. It even takes 4K 30p video, and you're supported by 5-axis stabilization to compensate for camera shake.

Panasonic puts point-and-shoot power in the palm of your hand or your pocket, with the Lumix ZS99 / TZ99 (review) – an update of the company's trusty ZS100 / TZ100 compact camera from a few years ago.

While its small 1/2.3-inch sensor does limit the scope of its image quality, this camera nonetheless delivers very solid 20.3MP photographs (with the option for RAW capture) and 4K 30p or FullHD 60p video. It also offers high-speed video up to 240p, if you ratchet down to 640x480.

The headline feature of the ZS99 / TZ99 is the mammoth 24-720mm equivalent zoom lens, optically engineered by Leica. This gives you a truly ridiculous amount of reach, covering wide-angle landscape vistas all the way to telephoto reach for capturing faraway subjects.

It's backed by a powerful five-axis optical image stabilization system, which compensates for camera shake to keep your photos and video nice and steady – which is utterly essential, when shooting all the way out at 720mm!

Here are some shots that my colleague, Matthew Richards, took while reviewing the camera to give you an idea of what it can do.

