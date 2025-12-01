I’m a pro photographer and a mom of three. These are the only kid camera deals that I’d consider adding to my cart
As a pro photographer and mom of three, there’s been a fair number of kid cameras in my house. But some kid cameras only last a few weeks, while a select few have remained longtime favorites.
The biggest difference between choosing a camera for adults and choosing a camera for kids is that age plays a key role. That’s why when I wrote about the best cameras for kids, I narrowed my choices down based on age.
But, now the holiday sales are here, and as Cyber Monday hits, it feels like hundreds of kids' cameras are at a discount right now. Frankly, it’s a bit hard to cut through all the noise – unless you know what you’re looking for. As a mom of three and pro photographer, these are the only Cyber Monday deals on kids' cameras that I’d consider gifting this holiday season.
For any age
My youngest has tried to sneak in games built inside a camera when his screen time is over – but that's one of the reasons why I recommend the Camp Snap. There's no screen, which means no games.
This digital camera reminds me of an old disposable film camera, despite being all digital. That makes it a rare camera that toddlers can use, but teens capitalizing on the disposable camera trend may even love.
The youngest users will need help connecting the camera to a computer (or phone) to see the images, but the operation is a very simple point, then shoot!
Read the full Camp Snap review for more
For toddlers and young kids
This shockproof camera is both cute and durable. But, unlike a lot of kid cameras, it actually has some pretty decent specs with 16MP images and 1080p video.
I previously gifted an older version of this camera to my daughter for Christmas, and it was a big hit. The camera is durable and easy to use, plus the strap also doubles as a charging cord. The biggest reason I bought this for my own kids, though, is that there are no games built in, so I didn't feel the need to count using this camera as screen time.
For tweens and teens
The Instax Mini Evo is the camera that my tween daughter uses currently. She loves it because it's a digital camera, yet it has a built-in printer that spits out instant film. I even love it because there are tons of creative effects built in. If you gift this one, I highly recommend tucking a pack (or two) of Instax Mini film in the stocking, along with a string light clip to hang the photos on.
A $7 discount admittedly isn't much, but this is a very popular camera, so discounts are rare.
I personally bought the older version of this camera for my own child. It's pricey, but this camera is so good that I've used it for myself.
The TG-7 is an adult camera, but the reason it's fantastic for kids is that it's waterproof and drop-proof, so it's going to survive an unintentional dunk in the toilet. It's a point-and-shoot that's easy enough for young kids, but for older kids and teens, there's video, microscopic macro, and advanced settings. As a camera made for adults, it's also one that they won't grow out of.
Instant film
Instant cameras are fantastic options for teaching kids a bit of patience and history in one. A word of caution though, these instant cameras below stop working once you run out of film (unlike the digital hybrid Instax Mini Evo above). Expect to periodically spend some money on more film.
This Polaroid takes classic instant film photos, but it's a more compact model that's fantastic for little hands.
The Instax Mini 12 is a simple-to-use instant camera that spits out credit-card-sized prints. This bundle from Target includes film, a case, strap, and an album.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
