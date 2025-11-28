With compact cameras trending, I wasn’t expecting any steep discounts for Black Friday – especially on trendy brands like Fujifilm. But, I was pleasantly surprised to start Black Friday out by spotting the lowest ever price on a trendy retro compact camera from Fujifilm. The Fujifilm X Half is a retro digital camera made to feel like film – and at its lowest ever price, it’s the most tempting compact camera deal that I’ve spotted so far.

The Fujifilm X Half is a digital compact camera that’s made to feel like film. For starters, it has the Fujifilm film simulation that’s made cameras like the X100VI so popular, along with a “film” advance lever. But, the X Half also has a film mode that comes with the film-like anticipation of seeing the photos.

I tried out the Fujifilm X Half at a recent photography show, and I was immediately charmed by the tiny retro compact camera – it’s smaller than it looks from the photos. But, I also thought it was a bit too pricey, as the camera lacks some pro-level features like RAW photos, and it still retails for $849 / £699 / AU$1,349.

Black Friday deals, however, have taken care of my biggest complaint about the X Half (the price) and I’m sorely tempted to add this little camera to my own kit. In the US, the price has just dropped by $200 to $650, which price trackers indicate is the camera’s lowest ever price. The camera is also discounted in the UK, where it’s now £549, and in Australia, where it’s $899.

I think the discount on the Fujifilm X Half is the best Black Friday discount on a compact camera that I’ve seen so far this week. It’s a digital camera with the soul of film, incredibly tiny, and wrapped up in a fun retro design.

Buy it if you want a tiny retro camera that feels more like film. Avoid it if you want features like RAW files or want a sensor larger than the 1-inch size.

At list price, the X Half is too expensive, but at a 20 to 33 percent discount (depending on where you live), it’s my first choice for a retro compact camera on a budget.

