As cameras like the Fujifilm X-E5 and X100VI top bestseller lists, the imaging giant is posting a spike in revenue – and says more new cameras are on the way.

Fujifilm shared its latest financial report, spanning April to September 2025, which includes a 13.3% spike in consolidated revenue for the imaging segment year-over-year. The company's imaging segment is divided into two main businesses: Instax instant cameras and digital, both of which Fujifilm says are posting higher revenue.

For digital cameras, Fujifilm says the sales of cameras released the previous year as well as new models launched this year have contributed to the growth. The company name-dropped specific models like the GFX100RF, X Half and X-E5 as key drivers for that growth.

“We will continue to provide attractive products for digital camera users and the film industry by expanding our range of offerings, from the outstanding image quality with large format sensors in the GFX series and the best balance of image quality and size in the X series, to such new concept cameras as the Fujifilm GFX100RF and X half,” Fujifilm wrote in the report, echoing a similar statement from the three-month report shared in August.

Fujifilm’s Instax cameras are also posting higher revenue than in the previous year. Fujifilm says the launch of the Instax Mini 41, as well as “mainstay” models like the Instax Mini 12 and Instax Mini Evo, contributed to that success.

But, there’s another interesting factoid hidden in the report – Fujifilm has recently increased its production capacity for instant film, sales of which also contributed to the imaging segment’s revenue spike.

“We will continue to expand the world of Instax, enabling people to enjoy instant photo printing and further enhancing the value and joy of photography,” Fujifilm wrote in the report.

While the imaging segment has posted a 13.3% year-over-year increase over the last six months, the company’s overall revenue for that same time frame is up by 3.8% across the entire company – which also includes healthcare, electronics and business segments, in addition to imaging.

