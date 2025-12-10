The awesome Chuzhao retro TLR-style camera that everyone's talking about is now under $40 for the holiday season

Retro camera designs have made a huge comeback – and one retro-looking camera that I keep seeing is now under $40 during the holiday season deals. The Chuzhao is a tiny camera designed to resemble old twin-lens reflex cameras, a style that has made the camera one of Amazon’s best sellers.

The Chuzhao isn’t a retro camera for a serious photographer, like the Fujifilm X100VI is – it uses a tiny 12-megapixel 1/4-inch sensor, which makes the camera feel more like either a toy camera or a retro camera that embraces imperfections.

But the design is likely what is propelling the little camera to the Amazon bestseller list. While it doesn’t actually have two lenses, the camera looks like a retro twin-lens reflex, including a working waist-level viewfinder.

Save 28% Chuzhao TLR camera: was $49.99 now $35.99 at Amazon The ultimate retro compact camera, the Chuzhao is a TLR-inspired camera that boasts a traditional top-down screen (with pop-out finder!) and takes square-format images and video. It's featured on the latest DCW podcast where we remarked what a great price it was at $50 – at $35, everyone should have one!

The Chuzhao is smaller than the real TLR cameras, too, measuring just 3.5 inches tall. But that, coupled with the retro design, is probably why so many reviewers use phrases like “the cutest camera” to describe it. Reviews are mixed, though, with some praising the cute design and retro viewfinder and others saying that it “has the build quality of a McDonalds toy.”

There are some red flags – including a low trust score from Scam Advisor – but the camera’s listing on Amazon is far lower than the company’s website. There’s certainly less risk involved as the price dips to under $40 in the holiday season sales. I’m tempted to pick it up simply to decorate my office, or maybe to gift it to one of the kids in my life, because it’s just that cute.

The deal won’t last long, but if the deal has already expired, Walmart also has the camera discounted to a still good $35.99

You may also like

Browse more retro cameras, or find more last-minute Prime Day camera deals.