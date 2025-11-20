Japan's number 1 camera has been slashed in price!

If you've been paying attention to the global industry, you'll know that one camera has dominated the Japanese market: the Canon EOS R10. This pint-sized powerhouse has topped the BCN top 10 sales chart since July!

Japanese photographers can't get enough of what I called, "the ultimate enthusiast camera". And now, in one of the best Canon Black Friday deals I've seen this year, it's had some huge price reductions exclusively on Amazon.

You can save $150 on the camera in the US, bringing the price down to $949, but in the UK it's been slashed by £210, making it an absolute steal at just £789!

🇺🇸 US deal

Save $150 Canon EOS R10: was $1,099 now $949 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Compact form factor meets blazing burst speed and versatile video, as the R10's 24.2MP APS-C sensor is capable of 23fps stills and 4K 60p or FullHD 120p recording. It also boasts Canon's brilliant subject detection autofocus, and even has a joystick and microphone jack!

Save $100 Canon EOS R10 + 18-45mm lens: was $1,199 now $1,099 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ For straight-outta-the-box shooting, this is the bundle to go for. It pairs the R10 with the RF-S 18-45mm zoom – a super-compact lens that perfectly complements the camera. Offering an equivalent 29-72mm range, it's ideal for everything from everyday snapping and street shoots to travel and people photography.

Save $150 Canon EOS R10 Content Creator Kit: was $1,449 now $1,299 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is a ready-made kit for anyone who needs a content creation setup. The R10 – capable of 4K 60p or oversampled 4K 30p video – comes with the multi-purpose 18-45mm zoom lens along with Canon's DM-E100 stereo mic and HG-100TBR hybrid tripod / grip that also comes with a Bluetooth remote.

🇬🇧 UK deals

Save £210 Canon EOS R10: was £999.99 now £789.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Compact form factor meets blazing burst speed and versatile video, as the R10's 24.2MP APS-C sensor is capable of 23fps stills and 4K 60p or FullHD 120p recording. It also boasts Canon's brilliant subject detection autofocus, and even has a joystick and microphone jack!

Save £210 Canon EOS R10 + 18-45mm lens: was £999.99 now £789.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ For straight-outta-the-box shooting, this is the bundle to go for. It pairs the R10 with the versatile RF-S 18-45mm zoom – a super-compact lens that perfectly complements the camera. Offering an equivalent 29-72mm range, it's ideal for everything from everyday snapping and street shoots to travel and people photography.

Should you buy?

The Canon EOS R10 (review) is one of the unsung heroes of the R System lineup. It sits between the entry-level R50 and the advanced R7, giving you a capable all-round performer that's very compact but still packs full-fat features like a joystick for moving your AF points and a microphone jack for shooting video.

At its heart is a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, which shoots really beautiful still images full of detail and finished with Canon's glorious color science. The R10 is a little speed demon, too, capable of firing off 15fps bursts mechanically or 23fps with the electronic shutter.

It has the same Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system as bigger brothers like the R5 and R6 line, giving you fast, accurate, algorithmic autofocus with subject detection for humans, animals and vehicles.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The R10 is also capable for video, boasting up to 4K 60p shooting – although this does come with a crop. However, it shoots 4K 30p that's both uncropped and oversampled from 6K to give you great-looking footage. You can also film true slow-motion 120p in FullHD.

The only thing it really lacks is in-body image stabilization, so you'll definitely benefit from using stabilized lenses (such as the Canon RF-S 18-45mm kit lens that's included in the above bundles), and weather sealing. But at this amazing price, those are small fry compared to everything else that the R10 can do!

