The lightweight budget mirrorless Fujifilm X-T30 III only launched a few days ago, but the retro-styled camera has already earned a spot on US retailer B&H’s trending camera list for October. The trendiest mirrorless cameras at the retailer right now include an eclectic mix of affordable models like the X-T30 III, all the way to 100MP monsters like the Hasselblad X2D II 100C.

The first mirrorless on B&H’s trending camera list for October is the Canon EOS R5 Mark II. The mirrorless is now more than a year old, but the camera's 30 fps burst speed, 8K 60p video, and predictive AI autofocusing make it earned it a spot on the DCW's best mirrorless cameras.

That’s followed by Sony’s high-resolution powerhouse, the Sony A7R V. While the A7R V is no stranger to best seller lists, a massive $900 discount in the US probably didn’t hurt the camera’s numbers for the month of October.

Sony’s smaller powerhouse, the Sony a6700, also snagged a spot with its compact design, smart autofocus, and APS-C sensor.

Announced just last week, the Fujifilm X-T30 III is next on the list. The launch turned the X-T series from a twosome into a threesome, becoming the budget option in Fujifilm’s retro-inspired cameras that still have that classic center-mounted viewfinder behind the now mid-tier X-T50 and high-end X-T5. While factors like the lack of stabilization still haven’t changed, the fact that the price hasn’t changed, and neither has the lighter design, probably helped push the new launch onto the trending list.

The Fujifilm X-T30 III (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

The Nikon Z6 III also makes an appearance on the list. The Z6 III mixes a partially stacked sensor with fast shutter speeds in Nikon’s mid-tier mirrorless. Like the A7R V, a discount probably didn’t hurt matters, with a $500 discount still running at B&H.

Finally, the Hasselblad X2D II 100C also makes B&H’s trending list. The success of a camera that reviewers have called “the finest stills camera ever made” isn’t terribly surprising, but best seller lists often favor more affordable options, where the X2D II 100C is a $7,399 100MP behemoth with 10 stops of stabilization and 15.3 stops of dynamic range, not to mention the larger medium-format sensor.

Watching which cameras pop up on best seller lists can highlight what’s trending among photography tech, and October’s list is an unusual mix between affordable and high-end options.

The list of B&H's trending mirrorless cameras for October includes:

