The Fujifilm X-E5, X Half and GFX 100RF compact cameras aren't just popular – they're award-winning. Here’s why…

The Fujifilm X-E5, X-HF1 / X Half, and GFX 100 RF are all recognized as award-winning models in 2025

Fujifilm's mirrorless and compact cameras have been on a roll in 2025. The X-E5, X Half and GFX100RF haven't just made waves on best-seller lists – they've also received recognition at this year's Good Design Awards.

It's no surprise, really. The X-E5 quickly sold out its initial stock, with preorders flooding in after its announcement. Similarly, the X Half (officially known as the Fujifilm X-HF1) became so popular that many retailers struggled to keep up with demand, while the GF X100RF has also faced occasional stock shortages.

With sleek designs, film-inspired controls and powerful imaging tech packed into portable, compact bodies, these cameras hit a sweet spot.

And with award season just getting started, no one would be surprised to see more trophies heading Fujifilm's way. So, what exactly makes these cameras stand out in such a competitive year for gear? Let's explore what each model brings to the table…

The Fujifilm X-E5 is a mirrorless camera and features a 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR back-illuminated APS-C sensor (released August 2025) (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

The Fujifilm X-E5 stands out as a sleek and sophisticated addition to the X Series, thanks to its first-ever machined aluminum body. The craftsmanship here is clear – the recessed, flat top plate removes unnecessary bulk and shows off the subtle texture of the aluminum in a way that plastic bodies can't match.

Its analog dials evoke the feel of a classic mechanical watch, while the Film Simulation Recipes enable you to customize and recall your favorite looks instantly. It's a camera that blends heritage with innovation. The design appeals both to nostalgic photographers who appreciate the tactile experience and to newer shooters drawn to its stylish, modern aesthetic.

The Fujifilm X Half features an 18MP BSI CMOS 1-inch sensor with a vertical orientation for portrait-style shooting, and a fixed Aspherical 10.8mm f/2.8 lens, which has a 32mm equivalent field of view in full-frame terms (released June 2025) (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

The Fujifilm X Half is a love letter to analog photography, beautifully reimagined for the digital age. It captures the charm of classic half-frame cameras with its clean, straight-edged design and solid, comfortable grip. But what really brings it to life are the nostalgic details – a film advance lever that's tactile and satisfying, and a rear LCD styled like a film inspection window that perfectly blends old and new.

The controls are thoughtfully laid out, making it intuitive and fun to shoot with, whether you're a longtime fan or new to the format. This camera manages to balance vintage appeal with modern usability, reminding us why photography is about more than just pixels.

The Fujifilm GFX100RF features a 102MP medium format back-side illuminated (BSI) CMOS II sensor, and a fixed 35mm f/4 GF lens, which has a 28mm equivalent field of view in full-frame terms (released April 2025) (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Fujifilm's GFX100RF offers a fresh take on medium format cameras with a design that feels both bold and remarkably compact. Unlike typical bulky medium format bodies, its vertical silhouette and integrated lens mount create the smallest, lightest body in the GFX lineup. This camera is clearly built for photographers who want precision without compromise.

What really stands out is the intuitive control scheme – a unique aspect ratio dial and a triple-dial system make it effortless to adapt settings on the fly, encouraging spontaneous creativity. It's a thoughtful fusion of clean, simple lines and finely tuned ergonomics that invites you to fully immerse yourself in image-making – and it proves that medium format doesn't have to mean bulky or complicated.

