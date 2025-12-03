Watching retailer trends offers insight into which cameras are the most popular – but which models were the trendiest deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday? US retailer B&H recently shared a list of the trendiest cameras during the pre-holiday sales, and top hits range from compact cameras like the Sony RX100 VII to pro mirrorless like the Nikon Z8.

These are the trendiest cameras from the past week (that still have live discounts), according to B&H:

That’s a rather eclectic mix that ranges from compact cameras to pro mirrorless.

Sony RX100 VII

First, let’s start with the only compact camera on the list: The Sony RX100 VII. I find this one a little surprising. Compact cameras are trendy, but the RX100 VII is a six-year-old camera. But, what’s boosting the RX100VII back in trends is the 24-200mm zoom lens and one-inch sensor.

If you want a camera that does more than a smartphone, I recommend getting something with either a larger sensor or a big zoom. The Sony RX100 VII is a rare combo in that it does both, even offering a bit more zoom than the so-trendy-its-always-out-of-stock Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III. The mix of the larger sensor, long zoom range, and pocketable size means the isn’t an impulse buy, but it’s still $100 off at B&H. (In the UK, London Camera Exchange still has a coupon code for the compact camera bringing the price down 5% to £996.55).

Sony A7 IV and A7R V

The new Sony A7 V launched right after Cyber Monday, and both the A7 IV and A7R V were among the trendiest camera deals over the past week. The Sony A7 IV deal will likely stick around as Sony plans to keep the older model as a budget option. A discount that’s still live on the Sony A7R V narrows the price gap between the high-resolution model and the new Sony A7 V.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II and R6 Mark II

Canon similarly has two mirrorless models that garnered a lot of attention over the holiday sales: The Canon EOS R5 Mark II and R6 Mark II. The R5 Mark III is a 45MP stacked sensor high-end model, and a $500 price drop in the US makes the camera a bit more affordable.

The Canon R6 Mark II, on the other hand, was recently replaced by the R6 III, but discounts brought the 24.2MP full-frame camera body down to under $2,000 in the US.

The US wasn’t the only region to discount those two Canon mirrorless – in the UK, the Canon EOS R6 Mark II is still £200 off with £400 cashback, and the R5 Mark II is £200 off with £500 cashback.

Nikon Z8 and Z5 II

Like Canon and Sony, Nikon also had two mirrorless models trending in the holiday sales: The Nikon Z8 and the Z5 II. Those two models cover both the high-end pro to entry-level full-frame. The Nikon Z8’s 45.7MP stacked sensor and 20 fps bursts when shooting RAW make it an attractive option for shooting high-resolution action.

The Z5 II sits on the other end of the spectrum as Nikon’s most affordable current-model full-frame mirrorless. The 24.5MP boasts some impressive low-light capabilities considering the price. Both the $250 discount on the Z5 II and the $800 price drop on the Z8 are still live in the US. (In the UK, the Nikon Z8 is at its lowest ever price at Park Cameras with more than £1,000 off, while the Z5 II is also still on sale.)

Trendiest lens deals

B&H also shared a list of the trendiest lenses during the holiday sales:

