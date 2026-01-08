The world's first 360-degree bird feeder camera lets you film every bird from every angle

You might worry that seeing birds from all angles is something of an Alfred Hitchcock experience, but the arrival of the world’s first 360° bird feeder camera at CES 2026 is just a way of making sure you don't miss anything, even with fast-moving hummingbirds.

By placing a 360-degree camera – which has a spherical view of the world around it – above a table-style bird feeder this is different from every preceding bird feeder camera which don't have an all-round view. This cam can can record at 6K at 30fps or 2K 120FPS (high frame rate for slow motion).

The boasted 6K resolution is similar to some of the cheaper cameras on my best 360-degree camera guide. This figure (as on other 360-degree cameras) represents the combined visual information from the two back-to-back lenses which form the whole image, but having the intelligence to combine these images is just the start for Birdfy. The Insta360 or GoPro can do spherical world photography, but this is all about the birds.

In terms of design, the new bird feeder table places its unique camera above the centre of a round (and slightly pitched) table area. The whole product is built from high-strength nylon reinforced with glass fiber.

Beneath the camera, an air pump can push food up from the 1.5 liter / 51oz tank at the command of the Birdfy app, so that, on demand, it comes up the center (directly beneath the camera) then falls to around the rim of the table. This, of course, keeps the visiting birds in just the right distance from the camera for a great shot.

Birdfy Hum Bloom (Image credit: Birdf)

Birdfy has also announced the new Hum Bloom, which can capture 4K at 20fps or 1MP at 120fps (lower resolution but for slow motion bursts). The image sensor is 8-megapixel with a 1/2.3-inch image sensor.

Like its sibling, it offers OrniSense – the new LLM-powered birdwatching AI which can help birdwatchers by using local context to identify species and explain its reasoning to the user. It will, as the beta features roll out, also be able to provide a log of events its has seen during the day, even spotting the difference between aggressive bird behaviours (you can ask for an archive of fights, for example) and mere dining.

Both of these new devices are on show to visitors to CES now.