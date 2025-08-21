The cult compact camera returns: Ricoh GR IV now available to pre-order

The Ricoh GR IV has officially gone up for pre-order, and it is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated compact cameras of the year. With a devoted fanbase that treats each new GR release like a cult event, the demand for this latest model will almost certainly outstrip supply.

The Ricoh GR IV is set to ship in September, with a pre-order price of. $1,499 / £1,199 / AU$2,099.95.

If you have been waiting for the next chapter in Ricoh’s snap shooter series, now is the time to place an order to avoid the inevitable disappointment of empty shelves at launch.

Pre-order Rioch GR IV

Dubbed “the ultimate snap shooter,” the GR IV pushes the formula further than ever before. At its heart lies a new 25.7MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor paired with the GR ENGINE 7 processor, delivering cleaner images, faster operation, and a significant boost in low-light performance. Startup time has been trimmed to just 0.6 seconds, while ISO sensitivity now extends to 204,800, making this a compact camera with performance credentials that punch far above its weight.

Autofocus has seen a major overhaul too, with the redesigned 28mm-equivalent lens and faster processing combining to deliver snappier, more accurate results. Face and eye detection are sharper, subject tracking is more reliable, and low-light focus lock is both faster and more dependable. Ricoh has also retained one of the GR line’s signature features - Full Press Snap - which lets photographers bypass autofocus entirely and instantly lock onto a preset focus distance with a full press of the shutter button. For street shooters chasing decisive moments, this could well be the killer function.

Image quality gets an extra helping hand from the new 5-axis Shake Reduction system, which provides up to six stops of compensation. That’s a huge step up from the 3-axis system of the Ricoh GR III, and it makes handheld low-light shooting far more forgiving. Creative shooters will also appreciate the expanded Image Control options, with 12 preset looks and new “Cinema” modes offering a more nostalgic, film-like palette. These modes can be further customised to taste, giving photographers plenty of control over how their work is rendered.

(Image credit: Focus Nordic)

The iconic 28mm f/2.8 fixed lens has also been reworked. Ricoh has refined the optical design for sharper results across the frame, while keeping the slim form factor that GR shooters love.

The lens now incorporates aspherical, high-refractive, and low-dispersion elements, helping maintain clarity without adding bulk. A built-in ND filter, dedicated macro mode, and crop options for 35mm and 50mm perspectives round out its versatility, making this little lens surprisingly adaptable for travel, street, or even close-up work.

Handling has been refined as well, with a slimmer magnesium alloy body, redesigned controls, and a new high-capacity DB-120 battery that boosts endurance to around 250 shots per charge. Internal memory has been significantly increased to 53GB, and the switch to microSD keeps things compact. T

he 3-inch touchscreen LCD has also been improved with an air gapless design, better outdoor visibility, and auto-brightness adjustments. For connectivity, the new GR World app provides seamless wireless control, image transfer, and geotagging via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

(Image credit: Focus Nordic)

Taken together, the GR IV represents a careful evolution of one of the most iconic compact cameras on the market. It retains the simplicity, portability, and instinctive shooting experience that has always defined the GR line, but with refinements across the board that make it more powerful, faster, and more versatile than ever.

Given the camera’s cult status and the relatively limited production runs Ricoh typically offers, this is one of those moments where hesitation could cost you. If the GR IV is on your wish list, pre-ordering now is the safest way to ensure you get the camera without a long wait..

