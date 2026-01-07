Birdbuddy reveals a new mini flagship bird feeder camera that can identify a bird just by listening to it!

Birdbuddy has shown the result of its latest crowdfunding campaign at CES – a new generation of smart bird feeders, including the BirdBuddy 2 Mini which can identify birdsong.

The Birdbuddy 2 Mini brings all the features of the Birdbuddy 2 and the device targets accessibility and intuitivity. The larger device still hasn't shipped, but was first shown in mid-2025, and will be the company's new flagship feeder.

The original Birdbuddy Smart Feeder (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Both the 2 and the 2 Mini will boast the same AI features, which include the ability to listen for birdsong and identify birds. Previous BirdBuddy cameras could only identify birds using their cameras, so the audio cues are a new feature.

The built-in camera offers 2K video, and can export in horizontal or vertical format so it's ready for social media.

Franci Zidar, CEO and Co-Founder of Birdbuddy is quoted as saying, "With Birdbuddy 2 and Birdbuddy 2 Mini, we've reimagined our smart bird feeder from the ground up... while continuing to build an ecosystem that lets people connect more deeply with wildlife in their everyday lives."

The real difference between the two BirdBuddy 2 devices are twofold. Not the camera specs, but the design and the release date.

The smaller 2 Mini has a smaller seed capacity, but it can be positioned in smaller places. There is the option to attach extra features, like a solar panel where as or a perch extender. In the Birdbuddy 2 non-mini version, solar panels are built into the design – the only means of continuous power for the Mini is the extension.

The Birdbuddy 2 is priced at $189, while the 2 Mini will cost $129, and pre-orders will begin sometime in mid-2026. The smaller bird feeder will not ship until late 2026.

BirdBuddy also have its 'Wonder Blocks' and 'Petal' cameras on display. Both were first shown at CES 2025, and raised $2.5 million on Kickstarter.

