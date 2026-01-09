The new episode of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.

New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Friday (so our next episode will be released on January 09).

DCW's How To Editor, Mike Harris, joins me, James Artaius, DCW Editor in Chief, for our trusty format where we discuss a burning issue in the camera world, dive into our kit bag to chat about what we've been shooting with, then troubleshoot a technical or creative camera issue.

You can watch the episode in full below:

In Focus this episode, James and Mike ask whether retro cameras are style over substance. When did the retro trend start (clue: it's over a decade old!), which cameras (and brands) were ironically ahead of their time and what's the future of retro cameras?

We Gear Up by checking out Canon's Sony FX3 killer, the EOS C50 cinema camera. From open gate to 7K RAW, the C50 outclasses the FX3 in every way – but does it have what it takes to loosen Sony's stranglehold on content creation?

Lastly, in our Trouble Shooting section, we share our tips, tricks and horror stories of using a new camera – whether it's the first camera you've ever used, you're upgrading from DSLR to mirrorless or you're switching systems. Here's everything you need to know!

We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!

• Watch on YouTube

• Listen on Spotify

• Listen on Apple Podcasts

You might also like…

Check out all our previous episodes of Bokeh Face, take a look at the highest resolution cameras you can buy, check out the best instant cameras (and the best digital instant camera hybrids) and read more about what is sensor size and why does it matter.