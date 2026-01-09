Spectacular photos of Iceland's volcanic reawakening win two awards as Svartsengi erupts for first time in 783 years
The long-dormant volcanic system returned to life – and this pro photographer captured one of Iceland's most dramatic geological events
A striking image series capturing Iceland's volcanic reawakening has earned Gold in Editorial / General News and Silver in Editorial at the Tokyo International Foto Awards (TIFA) 2025.
Photographed by Associated Press photographer Marco Di Marco, the winning work documents the return of the Svartsengi volcanic system – one of the most significant geological events in Iceland in centuries.
And what sets this work apart is its balance of urgency and understanding.
Marco Di Marco is based in Iceland and trained in geology. This background and his experience allowed him to read the landscape beyond the visible lava. He understands when to approach, when to wait, and when scenery tells a deeper story.
Distributed worldwide by Associated Press, Marco Di Marco's work has appeared across major international outlets, including CNN and BBC, and has been recognized with awards, such as TIME’s Top 10 Photos of the Year and NPPA honors.
The story behind the stills
The awarded photographs were captured during a volatile period that began in November 2023, when a seismic swarm fractured the ground beneath Grindavík, forcing the evacuation of its 3,800 residents. In December, the Svartsengi system reawakened after 783 years of dormancy, and the landscape of the Reykjanes Peninsula was brought into motion.
Since then, nine fissure eruptions from the Sundhnúkagígar crater row have repeatedly threatened Grindavík, the Blue Lagoon, and the Svartsengi power plant. Lava barriers helped divert much of the flow, though roads and several houses were lost.
Each eruption followed a familiar rhythm: an intense initial outpouring, gradually easing into weeks of reduced activity – a pattern that scientists say is likely to continue with magma still accumulating around five kilometers below the surface.
Tokyo International Foto Awards
TIFA remains one of Asia's most respected photography competitions, celebrating work that combines technical mastery, artistic vision and cultural relevance.
With submissions from across the world, the jury – a panel of international photographers, curators and gallery directors – recognizes projects that push boundaries and reflect the evolving landscape of modern photography.
The TIFA mission is to honor and connect exceptional photographers with Tokyo's creative community. You can discover all the awarded images on the TIFA website.
