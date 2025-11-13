Video-centric Nikon ZR tops October camera sales list for Japanese camera store giant
The Nikon ZR topped its category according to Yodobashi Camera’s sales data for the latter half of October
The Nikon ZR has topped Yodobashi Camera’s best-selling list for interchangeable-lens cameras from the period of October 16 to 31, that’s according to Japan-based outfit CAPA Camera Web.
It’s perhaps not overly surprising, given that this was the camera’s debut in the rankings, having only been announced in September, with stock having just appeared in stores. However, this is still encouraging news for the ‘Big N’, considering the ambitious little camera’s rather niche target audience and the Sony FX30 and Sony FX3’s dominance within the ZR’s class.
Overall, the latter half of October provided a strong showing for Nikon across Yodobashi Camera’s multiple physical stores and its online website, with not one, but three entries in the top-10 list, the other two being the Nikon Z50II (twin-lens kit) in sixth place, and the Nikon Z5II in ninth.
- Nikon ZR (body-only)
- Hasselblad X2D II 100C (body-only)
- Sony A7C II (lens kit)
- Fujifilm X-M5 + XC15-45mm
- Sony A7C II (body-only)
- Nikon Z50II (twin lens kit)
- Canon EOS R50 (twin lens kit)
- Sony ZV-E10 II (twin lens kit)
- Nikon Z5II (body-only)
- Canon EOS R5 Mark II (body-only)
The Hasselblad X2D II 100C took the runner-up spot, and while this might seem surprising for a $7,399 / £6,400 / AU$12,650 camera, it’s been performing very well in various camera rankings since its release in August of this year. The ever-popular Sony A7C II (lens kit) took third place, with the body-only variant coming in at fourth and the Sony ZV-E10 II in eighth. Fujifilm's highly popular little retro camera, the Fujifilm X-M5 came in fourth.
Not the strongest showing from Canon, with only the Canon EOS R50 and Canon EOS R5 Mark II making the top 10 in seventh and tenth, respectively. You can find the full list below, and if you’re interested in October’s compact camera rankings, you might be surprised to find that Kodak’s compact camera sales are crushing Canon and co.
You might also like...
Want more Nikon ZR content? It's a brilliant video camera, but what I really want is a Nikon Z30 II. And if you're interested in Sony's portable video offerings, here's the Sony FX30 vs FX3. Finally, here are the best hybrid cameras.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.