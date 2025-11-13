Video-centric Nikon ZR tops October camera sales list for Japanese camera store giant

The Nikon ZR debuts at the top of Yodobashi Camera’s sales data

The Nikon ZR has topped Yodobashi Camera’s best-selling list for interchangeable-lens cameras from the period of October 16 to 31, that’s according to Japan-based outfit CAPA Camera Web.

It’s perhaps not overly surprising, given that this was the camera’s debut in the rankings, having only been announced in September, with stock having just appeared in stores. However, this is still encouraging news for the ‘Big N’, considering the ambitious little camera’s rather niche target audience and the Sony FX30 and Sony FX3’s dominance within the ZR’s class.

Overall, the latter half of October provided a strong showing for Nikon across Yodobashi Camera’s multiple physical stores and its online website, with not one, but three entries in the top-10 list, the other two being the Nikon Z50II (twin-lens kit) in sixth place, and the Nikon Z5II in ninth.

The Hasselblad X2D II 100C’s big price tag doesn’t appear to be putting off buyers (Image credit: James Artaius)

The Hasselblad X2D II 100C took the runner-up spot, and while this might seem surprising for a $7,399 / £6,400 / AU$12,650 camera, it’s been performing very well in various camera rankings since its release in August of this year. The ever-popular Sony A7C II (lens kit) took third place, with the body-only variant coming in at fourth and the Sony ZV-E10 II in eighth. Fujifilm's highly popular little retro camera, the Fujifilm X-M5 came in fourth.

Not the strongest showing from Canon, with only the Canon EOS R50 and Canon EOS R5 Mark II making the top 10 in seventh and tenth, respectively. You can find the full list below, and if you’re interested in October’s compact camera rankings, you might be surprised to find that Kodak’s compact camera sales are crushing Canon and co.

