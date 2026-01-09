Fujifilm freebie alert! This retailer is giving away Fujifilm’s tiny retro compact camera free with a mirrorless kit
Adorama is bundling a free X Half with the Fujifilm X-T5 and 16-80mm kit lens, on top of a $100 discount
I love my Fujifilm mirrorless camera, but sometimes I want to just pack a smaller compact camera. That’s why this new deal at Adorama caught my eye: the US photo retailer is giving away a free Fujifilm X Half with an unusual Fujifilm X-T5 bundle.
Buy the Fujifilm X-T5 with the XF 16-80mm f/4.0 R OIS WR kit, and Adorama is including the X Half compact camera as a free gift. The deal appears to be only for the black X-T5 with the 16-80mm and doesn’t include silver models, the 16-50mm kit, or the body only.
The compact camera freebie is on top of a $100 discount on the bundle, making the mirrorless, lens, and compact camera about $2,400.
A $100 discount on a camera that doesn't go on sale often is already a good deal for the Fujifilm X-T5 with the 16-80mm kit lens, but Adorama is also including the Fujifilm X Half compact camera as a free gift.
The Fujifilm X-T5 tops DCW’s list of the best Fujifilm cameras, thanks to its mix of retro dials, 40MP sensor, and stabilization. I shoot with the X-T4, a camera that I picked for its in-camera film simulations and iconic design. The X-T5 is an upgrade that I’ve been eyeing with that higher resolution 40MP sensor.
The Fujifilm X Half is similarly known for its style, but as more of a retro compact camera than a high-end model. The X Half doesn’t have the high-end specs of the popular X100VI, but trades a smaller one-inch sensor for a design oozing film vibes. There’s a film mode that won’t let you see the photos until you finish a “roll,” a rewind lever, and, of course, film simulations.
The biggest downsides to the X Half are that it lacks RAW files and comes at a fairly steep price. Free is a much more agreeable price point for photographers who are also in the market for a new mirrorless camera.
The X Half on its own typically sells for about $850, but around the holidays, Fujifilm dropped the price by $200, a discount that’s still around for photographers who don’t want an X-T5 bundle.
The X-T5 + X Half bundle deal echoes Adorama's Black Friday deals, where the X-T5 was $100 off with $600 of free accessories, including a lens. The new deal swaps out the free lens for a tiny retro compact camera, so photographers can have that pro camera and a pocketable one for travel too.
