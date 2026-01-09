This zoom is the best-selling lens for the second year running… Here's why and the full top 10 of 2025

Zoom lenses continue to dominate Japan's photography market. That's no big surprise, given that most photographers prioritize flexibility and workhorse lenses. Map Camera's top ten best-selling lenses of 2025 once again show this strong preference, as the list is dominated by standard-zooms, telephotos, and super-zooms.

And – for the second year in a row, one versatile zoom has topped the charts: the Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S. Despite competition from newer releases, it continues to outsell rival optics thanks to its balance of range, reliability, and consistent real-world performance.

2025's lens ranking features a familiar mix of proven favorites and newer arrivals. Professional standard zooms such as the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II remain highly popular, while affordable primes and high-magnification super-zooms, including the Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 STM and Sigma 20-200mm, are also included.

【決定版】2025年 MapCamera 人気商品ランキング🥇【レンズ編】 - YouTube Watch On

1. Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S

2. Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II

3. Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 STM

4. Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II

5. Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II

6. Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM

7. Sigma 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG | Contemporary (Sony E-mount)

8. Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S

9. Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 (Model A075S, Sony E-mount)

10. Nikon Z 26mm f/2.8

Single lenses that can handle "it all" remain in high demand. The list also highlights a growing appetite for super-zooms that let photographers move from wide-angle landscapes to telephoto action and close-up detail without the need to swap lenses.

The unbeatable all-rounder

The Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 features a remarkable 5x zoom range that makes it a perfect all-around companion for travel, street, and everyday photography.

It strikes a sweet balance. It's more versatile than the 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, lighter than professional telephoto lenses, and more accessible than high-end optics. Its combination of reliability and all-around performance is exactly why it continues to top sales charts year after year.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The lens builds on the popularity of Nikon's classic AF-S 24-120mm f/4G ED VR for full-frame DSLRs, but now in a mirrorless design. The Z-mount version takes full advantage of a larger mount diameter and closer proximity to the sensor, resulting in enhanced sharpness and image quality across the entire zoom range.

While the lack of vibration reduction (VR) makes it less suitable for DX-format cameras (like the Z 50 and Z fc), the in-body stabilization (IBIS) found in full-frame Z-series cameras easily compensated for this.

In the end, the Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S proves that the best lens isn't always the fastest or the most exotic. Often, it's the one that can handle everything you need, from landscapes to portraits, street photography to travel, with consistent quality and effortless convenience...

You might like...

Browse the best 70-200mm lenses, the best standard zooms, and the best telephoto lenses.