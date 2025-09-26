I have a weakness for retro-styled cameras that spans from my actually retro film SLR to the classic look of my digital camera. But if there’s a retro look I’m really jealous of, it’s the Nikon Zf. The newly launched silver color range for the Nikon Zf is finally shipping – and I’m crushing hard over that silver camera with a teal wrap.

The Nikon Zf launched in 2023 as the brand brought a classic look to its full-frame mirrorless cameras for the first time. But, earlier this month, Nikon arguably made the look of the Zf more classic when it added a silver color option to the range of color choices. And yes, that silver body comes with a range of different wrap colors. My personal favorite is the teal, but it’s hard to ignore that dark green or classic brown.

(Image credit: Nikon)

The silver variant of the Nikon Zf is now shipping – and there are already a few discounts on the nearly refreshed retro camera.

🇺🇸 Buy it in the USA

In the US, the new silver option is $200 off at Adorama and B&H. Sadly, the silver with the black wrap is the most affordable, while the silver with the different color wraps runs about $100 more. The silver-black combo is already shipping, where the silver with the colored wrap is still listed as a pre-order.

Save $200 Nikon Zf: was $2,196 now $1,996 at Adorama The Nikon Zf is a retro-styled mirrorless camera that now comes in silver. The new silver options have just started shipping, and several US retailers have $200 off, including the new silver color, a deal that's scheduled to end on September 28.

🇬🇧 Buy it in the UK

In the UK, the new silver color isn’t discounted yet, but Nikon UK is throwing in a free leather case from SmallRig with orders through October 30.

Nikon Zf: was £2,299 now £2,299 at nikon.co.uk The new silver color on the Nikon Zf isn't discounted in the UK, but Nikon is tossing in a free SmallRig Leather Case Kit, an extra that's available now through October 30. The new colors are also listed as in stock directly from Nikon.

The Nikon Zf isn’t only about the retro looks. The build quality is excellent, and the 24.5MP mirrorless camera also has autofocus smarts inspired by the flagship Z9. That gives the Zf a lot of autofocus perks for a camera at this price point, including low-light performance and subject tracking.

The new silver color options aren’t the first time I’ve been jealous of Nikon’s retro-styled modern cameras. The Heralbony edition of the Nikon Z fc – the crop sensor version of the Zf – put eye-catching patterns on the wrap. Why can’t a camera both make art and look like a work of art itself?

