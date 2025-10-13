Compact cameras are firmly back in the spotlight after seven years of decline

Discover how compact cameras are carving out a new niche amid the smartphone era, blending nostalgia, style, and performance in one pocketable package

Compact cameras are quietly making a comeback in 2024. While manufacturers like Casio exited the market, recent years have seen a wave of new launches that are turning heads, like the Fujifilm X100V in 2020 – a model so popular it quickly sold out and went on backorder – or Sony's RX1R III, a high-end compact camera that features a 61MP sensor.

Now, according to The Yomiuri Shimbun, domestic shipments of compact digital cameras in Japan increased slightly in 2024 for the first time in seven years. The compact camera market had been shrinking steadily since its peak of nearly 10 million units shipped in 2007, falling below 400,000 units by 2011. But since 2012, sparked by social media trends, shipments have slowly climbed, with 2024 marking a modest yet meaningful rise.

This resurgence is fueled by a new generation of content creators. Compact cameras are gaining traction on social media thanks to their "film-like" image quality and tactile shooting experience – qualities that young creatives value as they express their unique personalities through photography.

New compacts, high demand

The Sony RX1R III is a staggeringly good little camera: compact, capable, powerful, portable and pocketable but comes at a premium price (Image credit: Sony)

Manufacturers were responding to this renewed interest in compact cameras by introducing new models packed with advanced technology. For example, we've seen launches like the popular Sony ZV-1 II (2023), the Fujifilm X100VI (2024), and the Ricoh GR IV (2025) hit the shelves. Then, Sony stole the spotlight by reviving its full-frame compact series with the RX1R III after nearly a decade.

Meanwhile, the Kodak PixPro series continues to enjoy strong popularity by those seeking straightforward, reliable compacts. Canon has also ramped up production of its PowerShot G7 X Mark III to meet soaring demand, reflecting how much consumers value this versatile compact for everyday photography and content creation.

Also, the older compact cameras – some that got this revival started – are becoming rare and expensive on the used market. People still want them for their simplicity, physical controls, and distinctive image character.

Today's compact camera market is split between high-tech luxury tools and the "just right" cameras that remind us why compacts matter in the first place. Watching how this trend unfolds and how manufacturers innovate will be one of 2025's most interesting stories.

